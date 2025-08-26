All
    Maruti e Vitara’s Production Commences In Gujarat Plant, First Unit Flagged Off By Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Modified On Aug 26, 2025 03:15 PM By Bikramjit

    Maruti’s electric debutant will be made in India and exported to 100 countries, including Japan

     

    Maruti Suzuki has commenced production of the Maruti e Vitara, at its Hansalpur plant in Gujarat, where Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off its unit. The e Vitara was last showcased at the Auto Expo 2025 and since then, it is awaiting its launch.  Now that its production has commenced, we can expect it to be launched soon. If you are interested in Maruti’s first take on an EV, here's everything you need to know about it:

    Maruti e Vitara Overview

    Maruti e Vitara Exterior

    The e Vitara sports a fairly modern and rugged design with LED projector headlights, Y-shaped DRLs, wraparound LED taillights and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. 

    Maruti e Vitara Cabin  

    Inside, the e Vitara gets a dual-tone black and tan cabin with a layered dashboard and semi-leatherette seat upholstery matching the interior theme. The key features we’re about to get in the e Vitara are a floating 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, a 10.1-inch digital driver’s display, a fixed glass roof, an Infinity sound system, ventilated front seats, a 10-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, ambient lighting, and a PM2.5 air filter.

    As for safety, it will be the first Maruti car to get a Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite. Other features would include up to 7 airbags, a 360-degree camera, an electronic parking brake, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and front and rear parking sensors.

    Powertrain Options

    The specifications of the Maruti e Vitara are as follows:

    Battery Pack

    49 kWh

    61 kWh

    No. of electric motor(s)

    1

    1

    Drivetrain

    Front-wheel drive

    Front-wheel drive

    Power

    144 PS

    174 PS

    Torque

    192.5 Nm

    192.5 Nm

    Claimed Range

    TBA

    Over 500 km

    Unlike international markets, where the e Vitara is also offered with an all-wheel drive setup, in India it will come with a front-wheel drive option only.

    Expected Launch & Rivals

    Maruti e Vitara

    The Maruti e Vitara’s prices are set to be announced by September 2025. Offline bookings for the EV are underway at many pan-India dealerships. The e Vitara will position itself as a rival to the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6 and MG ZS EV.

