Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue are the only three subcompact SUVs that crossed the sales mark of 10,000 units

The subcompact SUV sales numbers are out for July 2023, and the segment received month-on-month (MoM) loss of over 4 percent. However, the Maruti Brezza performed fairly well and overtook the Tata Nexon. But except for the Brezza, sales of all other SUVs went down MoM.

The model-wise sales of each of these SUVs have been detailed below:

Sub-compact SUVs & crossovers July 2023 June 2023 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Maruti Brezza 16543 10578 56.39 32.48 17.57 14.91 13698 Tata Nexon 12349 13827 -10.68 24.24 25.72 -1.48 14584 Hyundai Venue 10062 11606 -13.3 19.75 21.71 -1.96 10484 Mahindra XUV300 4533 5094 -11.01 8.9 10.74 -1.84 4935 Kia Sonet 4245 7722 -45.02 8.33 13.05 -4.72 8915 Nissan Magnite 2152 2552 -15.67 4.22 6.48 -2.26 2672 Renault Kiger 1043 1844 -43.43 2.04 4.7 -2.66 1540 Total 50927 53223 -4.31 99.96

Key Takeaways

Maruti Brezza overtook the Tata Nexon in July 2023, and became the best-selling subcompact SUV. It was the only offering in the segment that saw a positive MoM growth by over 56 percent. Its July sales stood over 16,500 units, which was nearly 3,000 units more than its average sales of the last six months.

Tata Nexon closely followed the Maruti SUV with over 12,300 units sold. That said, its MoM sales went down by more than 10 percent. Do note that this number is inclusive of the sales figures of the Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max too.

Apart from the Brezza and Nexon, the Venue was the only other subcompact SUV to cross the 10,000-unit sales mark in July 2023, which was inclusive of the Venue N Line’s sales numbers as well. The SUV’s market share, therefore, stood shy of 20 percent.

Though Mahindra SUV took the fourth position with over 4,500 units sold, its MoM figure went down by approximately 11 percent.

With a drop of more than 45 percent in its MoM numbers, the Kia Sonet’s July sales stood a little over 4,200 units, with its market share dropping below 8.5 percent.

Nissan shipped over 2,000 units of its subcompact SUV, the Magnite. Its MoM sales dipped by almost 15 percent.

The Renault Kiger was the least sought-after subcompact SUV in the month of July 2023 with total sales of just over 1,000 units. Both the Kiger and the Magnite had market shares of under 5 percent.

