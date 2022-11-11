Published On Nov 11, 2022 09:13 AM By Tarun for Maruti Brezza

The Brezza would be the first subcompact SUV to get a CNG kit from factory

Brezza CNG reaches some dealerships suggesting its imminent launch.

A spy video shows there’s substantial boot space left even with the CNG cylinder.

CNG option is likely to be offered with the SUV’s mid-spec VXI and ZXI variants.

To use the same powertrain as XL6 and Ertiga with the 1.5-litre engine which could deliver around 30km/kg.

CNG variants expected to command around Rs 1 lakh extra over their petrol counterpart.

Maruti seems set to continue its push of CNG models and most recently the Brezza CNG has been spied on at a dealership, suggesting that showrooms have started receiving the units and that the model’s launch is imminent. It would become Maruti’s eleventh CNG car to be put on sale, with the XL6 and Baleno being the most recent additions to the list.

The spy video shows the CNG cylinder mounted in the boot, which also gives us an idea of the boot space buyers will get. We’re expecting no changes to its exterior and interior styling. Maruti could offer the SUV’s mid-spec VXI and ZXI variants with the CNG option, a trend observed with the carmaker’s previously launched CNG models.

Features on board the Brezza’s CNG variants could include alloy wheels, LED headlamps, electric sunroof, cruise control, engine push start-stop button, a seven-inch touchscreen system, ESP, hill-hold assist and a rear parking camera.

The Brezza shares its 1.5-litre petrol engine with the XL6 and Ertiga, which deliver 88PS and 121.5Nm while running on CNG. It will only get a five-speed manual transmission and could claim a fuel efficiency of around 30 km/kg.

The CNG variants are expected to command a premium of around a lakh over its petrol counterparts. Prices of the Maruti Brezza range from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.96 lakh, while the VXI and ZXI MT variants retail for Rs 9.46 lakh and Rs 10.87 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom). As of now, there are no subcompact CNG SUVs for the Brezza CNG to compete with.

