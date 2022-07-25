Published On Jul 25, 2022 06:00 PM By Rohit for Maruti Ertiga

Electronic stability programme (ESP) and hill-hold assist now available as standard

Earlier, these features were offered from the VXi trim onwards (AT only).

Its safety net also includes up to four airbags and brake assist.

No other changes have been made to its features list or powertrain.

Maruti retails the MPV between Rs 8.35 lakh and Rs 12.79 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Maruti has upped the safety equipment in its popular MPV, the Ertiga. It now gets electronic stability programme (ESP) and hill-hold assist as standard.

Until now, these two safety features were available from the VXi trim onwards (AT only). Apart from these two, the Ertiga’s safety net consists of up to four airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages (2nd row), ABS with EBD, and brake assist.

No other changes have been made to the features list of the MPV. It comes with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, paddle shifters (AT only), auto AC, connected car tech, and push-button start/stop.

The Ertiga still gets the same 103PS/137Nm 1.5-litre DualJet petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech. While a 5-speed manual is standard, Maruti is offering it with a new 6-speed torque converter. The MPV also gets a CNG kit, which gives a reduced output of 88PS and 121.5Nm when driven solely on the cleaner fuel.

It is priced from Rs 8.35 lakh to Rs 12.79 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Ertiga takes the fight to the Kia Carens and Maruti XL6 while being an affordable alternative to the Toyota Innova Crysta.

Read More on : Ertiga on road price