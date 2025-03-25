Maruti Alto K10: Check Out How India’s Most Affordable Car With 6 Airbags Looks Like In Real-life Images

The Alto K10 was recently updated to have 6 airbags across all variants and the car featured in this gallery is the mid-spec VXI (O) variant

The Maruti Alto K10 was recently updated by the carmaker with 6 airbags as standard. This move made the Alto K10 the most affordable car in the Indian market that offers the above-stated safety feature. If the updated safety suite has made you consider the Alto K10, here is a look at what the midspec VXi (O) variant looks like in real-life images.

For reference, the Maruti Alto K10 is offered in 4 broad variants: STD(O), LXi (O), VXi(O) and ZXi (O).

Front

The Maruti Alto K10’s fascia features a massive honeycomb-patterned grille that is flanked by a pair of halogen headlamps and a ‘Suzuki’ badging. The bonnet has muscular haunches, giving the front a beefy appearance.

Side

The side profile of the Alto K10 gets body-coloured door handles and turn indicators mounted on fenders. A sharp shoulder line runs through the profile of the car, giving it added character. The VXi (O) variant of the Alto K10 rides on 13-inch steel wheels with covers, the latter of which are not fitted on this particular car.

Rear

The rear profile is simple and comes with square-shaped taillamps and Alto K10 badging.

Interior

Step inside the Maruti Alto K10, and you are welcomed with a simple dashboard design. This being the one-below-top variant gets a two-din infotainment system with Bluetooth, USB and AUX. Right below it are the rotary knobs to operate the AC, while the lower centre console comes with a gear shift stick along with two cup holders. The VXi (O) comes with a three-spoke steering wheel, and behind it is a basic semi-digital driver’s display. This variant misses out on a touchscreen system, which is reserved for the top-spec VXI Plus (O) variant.

Features And Safety

The one-below-top VXi (O) variant of the Alto K10 gets the basics right with features such as the aforementioned infotainment system with 2 speakers, an air filter, manual AC, and a digital speedometer. In terms of safety, the Alto K10’s mid variant comes with 6 airbags (as standard), pre-tightening seatbelts, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors and an electronic stability program.

Powertrain

The Alto K10 comes with a single engine with two engine options, the specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 1-litre petrol 1-litre petrol +CNG Power 68.5 PS 57 PS Torque 91 NM 82 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT* / 5-speed AMT^ 5-speed MT*

*MT= Manual Transmission

^AMT= automated manual transmission

Also Check Out: Mahindra XEV 9e Base Variant Explained In 7 Images

Price and Rivals

The VXi (O) variant of the Alto K10 with a manual petrol powertrain combo is priced at Rs 5.30 lakh to Rs 6.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The Maruti Alto K10 rivals the Renault Kwid.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.