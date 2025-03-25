All
    Maruti Alto K10: Check Out How India’s Most Affordable Car With 6 Airbags Looks Like In Real-life Images

    Modified On Mar 25, 2025 04:11 PM By Kartik for Maruti Alto K10

    The Alto K10 was recently updated to have 6 airbags across all variants and the car featured in this gallery is the mid-spec VXI (O) variant

    Maruti Alto K10 VXI (O) In Images

    The Maruti Alto K10 was recently updated by the carmaker with 6 airbags as standard. This move made the Alto K10 the most affordable car in the Indian market that offers the above-stated safety feature. If the updated safety suite has made you consider the Alto K10, here is a look at what the midspec VXi (O) variant looks like in real-life images. 

    For reference, the Maruti Alto K10 is offered in 4 broad variants: STD(O), LXi (O), VXi(O) and ZXi (O). 

    Front 

    The Maruti Alto K10’s fascia features a massive honeycomb-patterned grille that is flanked by a pair of halogen headlamps and a ‘Suzuki’ badging. The bonnet has muscular haunches, giving the front a beefy appearance. 

    Side 

    The side profile of the Alto K10 gets body-coloured door handles and turn indicators mounted on fenders. A sharp shoulder line runs through the profile of the car, giving it added character. The VXi (O) variant of the Alto K10 rides on 13-inch steel wheels with covers, the latter of which are not fitted on this particular car. 

    Rear

    The rear profile is simple and comes with square-shaped taillamps and Alto K10 badging.  

    Interior 

    Maruti Alto K10 VXI (O) Interior

    Step inside the Maruti Alto K10, and you are welcomed with a simple dashboard design. This being the one-below-top variant gets a two-din infotainment system with Bluetooth, USB and AUX. Right below it are the rotary knobs to operate the AC, while the lower centre console comes with a gear shift stick along with two cup holders. The VXi (O) comes with a three-spoke steering wheel, and behind it is a basic semi-digital driver’s display. This variant misses out on a touchscreen system, which is reserved for the top-spec VXI Plus (O) variant.

    Features And Safety 

    The one-below-top VXi (O) variant of the Alto K10 gets the basics right with features such as the aforementioned infotainment system with 2 speakers, an air filter, manual AC, and a digital speedometer. In terms of safety, the Alto K10’s mid variant comes with 6 airbags (as standard), pre-tightening seatbelts, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors and an electronic stability program.

    Powertrain 

    The Alto K10 comes with a single engine with two engine options, the specifications of which are as follows:   

    Engine 

    1-litre petrol 

    1-litre petrol +CNG

    Power 

    68.5 PS 

    57 PS

    Torque 

    91 NM 

    82 Nm 

    Transmission 

    5-speed MT* / 5-speed AMT^

    5-speed MT* 

    *MT= Manual Transmission 

    ^AMT= automated manual transmission 

    Price and Rivals 

    The VXi (O) variant of the Alto K10 with a manual petrol powertrain combo is priced at Rs 5.30 lakh to Rs 6.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The Maruti Alto K10 rivals the Renault Kwid

