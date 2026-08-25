Maruti Alto K10 Buying Guide: Everything You Need To Know Before Buying ‘Lord Alto’

Maruti’s Alto K10 has won millions of hearts over the decades, and its current version has brought in significant improvements in the areas of design, safety, space and technology. In the world of SUVs, this iconic hatchback continues to be one of the most popular cars on the market today, especially for first-time car buyers, and to know why, let’s check it out in detail below:

Variants & Price

The Alto K10 is currently available in a choice of four variants called Std (O), LXI (O), VXI (O) and VXI Plus. Here is its detailed variant-wise pricing:

Variant Petrol Petrol+CNG MT AMT MT Std (O) Rs 3.70 lakh - - LXI (O) Rs 4 lakh - Rs 4.84 lakh VXI (O) Rs 4.52 lakh Rs 4.97 lakh Rs 5.34 lakh VXI Plus Rs 5 lakh Rs 5.45 lakh -

All prices ex-showroom

The starting price of the Alto K10 is Rs 3.70 lakh for the base Std (O) Petrol MT variant, which makes it one of the most affordable new cars on sale.

The top two variants get an AMT transmission option for a premium of Rs 45,000 compared to their manual counterparts.

For the factory-fitted CNG kit, you will have to shell out an extra Rs 82,000 to Rs 84,000 compared to the Petrol MT option, depending on the variant chosen.

Design

Simple, clean and inoffensive is how we would describe the Alto K10’s design language that blends in the best of tradition and modernity.

Highlights of the hatchback’s front-end include a large hexagonal grille with honeycomb detailing, large halogen headlamps and character lines on the bumper edges.

In profile, it clearly has the ‘form-over-function’ look with a tall stance, flap-type door handles, an old-school radio antenna and black ORVMs.

We feel the 13-inch steel wheels look too small, and larger ones will improve its ride and handling, and look nicer too.

The Alto K10 has a distinctly Japanese look at the rear, with large squarish taillamps and a sculpted bumper lending it character.

Dimensions: Length: 3530 mm, Width: 1490 mm, Height: 1520 mm, Wheelbase: 2380 mm

Colour Options

Maruti offers a range of seven colour options to choose in the hatchback:

Solid White

Silky Silver

Bluish Black

Sizzling Red

Granite Grey

Premium Earth Gold

Speedy Blue

Our Pick: Out of this diverse colour palette, we think the Alto K10 looks the best in the Speedy Blue shade pictured here.

Interior

Inside the hatchback, you have an all-black theme and an upright dashboard with slim central AC vents on top.

It also features the familiar three-spoke steering wheel and semi-digital instrument cluster from the Eeco and S Presso.

A touchscreen infotainment system dominates the central part of the cabin, below which are the hazard lamp and front power window controls.

Rear occupants only get the bare essentials with a flat bench seat, manual windows and fixed headrests.

Interestingly, Maruti specifies a seating capacity of 5 for the petrol variants, while the bi-fuel CNG versions can accommodate only 4 occupants.

Boot Space

The Alto K10 offers a boot space of 214 litres in its petrol versions. In our tests, it was sufficient to keep 2 to 3 trolley bags. You can also fold the second-row seats for added practicality.

Features & Safety

The feature list of the Alto K10 only covers the bare essentials, but offers enough for its price point.

Some of these features include front power windows, power steering, steering-mounted controls, manual AC and central door locking and a remote key.

Infotainment duties are handled by a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This is paired with a 4-speaker sound system.

For a budget offering, the Alto K10 offers an extensive list of safety equipment including 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), three-point seatbelts with reminders for all occupants, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors.

Crash Test Rating: When the Alto K10 was tested by Global NCAP in 2023, it scored a poor 2-star rating. However, its current version with 6 airbags has not been tested yet.

Powertrains

Under the hood, the hatchback remains powered by the tried-and-tested 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, with manual and AMT gearbox options. There is also a factory-fitted CNG kit on offer. Here are its detailed specifications:

Engine 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG Power 69 PS 67.7 PS (Petrol)/56.7 PS (CNG) Torque 91.1 Nm 91.1 Nm (Petrol)/82.1 Nm (CNG) Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT Fuel Efficiency (ARAI-claimed) 24.39 kmpl (MT)/24.90 kmpl (AMT) 33.40 km/kg

MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

While we got the opportunity to test the car, these engine options might look modest on paper, but offer an adequate level of performance out on the roads for typical urban running, along with stunning efficiency figures and a very low running cost.

We are also aware of how popular the hatchback is on mountain roads, and is fondly known as the ‘Lord Alto’!

Rivals

As a budget offering, the Alto K10 competes with the Renault Kwid, besides being an alternative to its own siblings such as the Celerio, Wagon R and S Presso.

CarDekho Says…

In the era of SUVs, the Alto K10’s performance and appeal remain strong as a frugal, peppy and compact runabout for dense urban confines. Beyond this, however, in today’s age, it does feel bare, and while essentials are covered, some features like rear power windows or an adjustable steering wheel have become mainstream and remain absent on the Alto. Overall, if you are on a tight budget and want the most hassle-free and affordable package, the Alto K10 is perfect. But for anything more, we suggest exploring higher segments.

Do you still feel the Alto K10 is an ideal starter car? Let us know in the comments below!