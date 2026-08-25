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    Maruti Alto K10 Buying Guide: Everything You Need To Know Before Buying ‘Lord Alto’

    One of the oldest running nameplates in India, the Alto K10 remains an ideal choice for first-time buyers

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Aug 25, 2026 12:00 IST
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    Published OnAug 25, 2026 12:00 IST
    Last Updated OnAug 25, 2026 12:00 IST
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    Maruti Alto K10

    Maruti’s Alto K10 has won millions of hearts over the decades, and its current version has brought in significant improvements in the areas of design, safety, space and technology. In the world of SUVs, this iconic hatchback continues to be one of the most popular cars on the market today, especially for first-time car buyers, and to know why, let’s check it out in detail below:

    Variants & Price

    The Alto K10 is currently available in a choice of four variants called Std (O), LXI (O), VXI (O) and VXI Plus. Here is its detailed variant-wise pricing:

    Variant

    Petrol

    Petrol+CNG

    MT

    AMT

    MT

    Std (O)

    Rs 3.70 lakh

    -

    -

    LXI (O)

    Rs 4 lakh

    -

    Rs 4.84 lakh

    VXI (O)

    Rs 4.52 lakh

    Rs 4.97 lakh

    Rs 5.34 lakh

    VXI Plus

    Rs 5 lakh

    Rs 5.45 lakh

    -

    All prices ex-showroom

    • The starting price of the Alto K10 is Rs 3.70 lakh for the base Std (O) Petrol MT variant, which makes it one of the most affordable new cars on sale.

    • The top two variants get an AMT transmission option for a premium of Rs 45,000 compared to their manual counterparts.

    • For the factory-fitted CNG kit, you will have to shell out an extra Rs 82,000 to Rs 84,000 compared to the Petrol MT option, depending on the variant chosen.

    Design

    • Simple, clean and inoffensive is how we would describe the Alto K10’s design language that blends in the best of tradition and modernity.

    • Highlights of the hatchback’s front-end include a large hexagonal grille with honeycomb detailing, large halogen headlamps and character lines on the bumper edges.

    Maruti Alto K10

    • In profile, it clearly has the ‘form-over-function’ look with a tall stance, flap-type door handles, an old-school radio antenna and black ORVMs. 

    Maruti Alto K10

    • We feel the 13-inch steel wheels look too small, and larger ones will improve its ride and handling, and look nicer too.

    Maruti Alto K10

    • The Alto K10 has a distinctly Japanese look at the rear, with large squarish taillamps and a sculpted bumper lending it character.

    Maruti Alto K10

    Dimensions:

    Length: 3530 mm, Width: 1490 mm, Height: 1520 mm, Wheelbase: 2380 mm

    Colour Options

    Maruti offers a range of seven colour options to choose in the hatchback:

    • Solid White

    • Silky Silver

    • Bluish Black

    • Sizzling Red

    • Granite Grey

    • Premium Earth Gold

    • Speedy Blue

    Our Pick:

    Out of this diverse colour palette, we think the Alto K10 looks the best in the Speedy Blue shade pictured here.

    Interior

    • Inside the hatchback, you have an all-black theme and an upright dashboard with slim central AC vents on top.

    Maruti Alto K10

    • It also features the familiar three-spoke steering wheel and semi-digital instrument cluster from the Eeco and S Presso.

    Maruti Alto K10

    • A touchscreen infotainment system dominates the central part of the cabin, below which are the hazard lamp and front power window controls.

    • Rear occupants only get the bare essentials with a flat bench seat, manual windows and fixed headrests.

    Maruti Alto K10

    • Interestingly, Maruti specifies a seating capacity of 5 for the petrol variants, while the bi-fuel CNG versions can accommodate only 4 occupants.

    Boot Space

    The Alto K10 offers a boot space of 214 litres in its petrol versions. In our tests, it was sufficient to keep 2 to 3 trolley bags. You can also fold the second-row seats for added practicality.

    Maruti Alto K10

    Features & Safety

    • The feature list of the Alto K10 only covers the bare essentials, but offers enough for its price point.

    • Some of these features include front power windows, power steering, steering-mounted controls, manual AC and central door locking and a remote key.

    • Infotainment duties are handled by a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This is paired with a 4-speaker sound system.

    Maruti Alto K10

    • For a budget offering, the Alto K10 offers an extensive list of safety equipment including 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), three-point seatbelts with reminders for all occupants, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors.

    Crash Test Rating:

    When the Alto K10 was tested by Global NCAP in 2023, it scored a poor 2-star rating. However, its current version with 6 airbags has not been tested yet.

    Powertrains

    Under the hood, the hatchback remains powered by the tried-and-tested 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, with manual and AMT gearbox options. There is also a factory-fitted CNG kit on offer. Here are its detailed specifications:

    Engine

    1-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG

    Power

    69 PS

    67.7 PS (Petrol)/56.7 PS (CNG)

    Torque

    91.1 Nm

    91.1 Nm (Petrol)/82.1 Nm (CNG)

    Transmission

    5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

    5-speed MT

    Fuel Efficiency (ARAI-claimed)

    24.39 kmpl (MT)/24.90 kmpl (AMT)

    33.40 km/kg

    MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

    While we got the opportunity to test the car, these engine options might look modest on paper, but offer an adequate level of performance out on the roads for typical urban running, along with stunning efficiency figures and a very low running cost.

    Maruti Alto K10
    Maruti Alto K10

    We are also aware of how popular the hatchback is on mountain roads, and is fondly known as the ‘Lord Alto’!

    Rivals

    As a budget offering, the Alto K10 competes with the Renault Kwid, besides being an alternative to its own siblings such as the Celerio, Wagon R and S Presso

    CarDekho Says…

    In the era of SUVs, the Alto K10’s performance and appeal remain strong as a frugal, peppy and compact runabout for dense urban confines. Beyond this, however, in today’s age, it does feel bare, and while essentials are covered, some features like rear power windows or an adjustable steering wheel have become mainstream and remain absent on the Alto. Overall, if you are on a tight budget and want the most hassle-free and affordable package, the Alto K10 is perfect. But for anything more, we suggest exploring higher segments.

    Maruti Alto K10

    Do you still feel the Alto K10 is an ideal starter car? Let us know in the comments below!

    Was this article helpful ?

    Ved
    Ved
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    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

    Write your Comment on Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

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    rajveer singh
    Aug 25, 2026, 6:05:15 PM

    Humhari pasand me best hai

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