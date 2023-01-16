Modified On Jan 16, 2023 12:43 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV400 EV

The wait for the first long-range electric vehicle from Mahindra, the XUV400, is almost over. It has now reached dealerships while the electric SUV’s test drives are now underway too. We are expecting the carmaker to open bookings for the XUV400 soon and follow it up with its price announcement. The XUV400 is the EV derivative of the carmaker’s sub-4m SUV offering, the XUV300.

The pictured model was finished in the Napoli Black shade with the copper-coloured roof. Up front, the electric SUV gets a closed grille and bumper with copper inserts and the copper-finished Mahindra logo. For the electric SUV, the carmaker has replaced the XUV300’s LED DRLs with copper elements.

On the side, you can see the pictured electric car had copper inserts in the body side moulding and was sporting 16-inch, dual-tone alloy wheels, indicating that it was a higher-specced variant. Although details of the variant lineup are still unknown, a recent online document had suggested that Mahindra will offer it in STD (base), EP and EL. At the back, the XUV400 had the new LED taillight setup along with copper-finished Mahindra logo and XUV400 badge.

The copper highlights continue on the inside of the EV as well as seen on the climate control rotator, steering wheel and the drive mode selector. Apart from that, we can also see the seven-inch touchscreen, push-button start/stop, and the single-pane sunroof.

Mahindra has equipped the XUV400 EV with a 39.4kWh battery pack. The EV offers an ARAI-rated range of 456km and its battery can be juiced up from 0 to 80 per cent in 50 minutes with a 50kW DC fast charger.

When charged using a 7.2kW AC wallbox charger, it takes 6 hours 30 mins for a full charge, while a 3.3kW charger requires 13 hours to do the same job. The XUV400 can do the 0 to 100kmph dash in 8.3 seconds, and hit a capped top speed of 150kmph. The carmaker has given it frequency selective damping (FSD), the same as the XUV700 and Scorpio N, and the EV also has a 'single-pedal' mode.

We are expecting Mahindra to launch the EV at a starting price of Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). The XUV400 will primarily rival the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Max, while it will be an affordable option to the likes of the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric.