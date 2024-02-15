Published On Feb 15, 2024 08:00 AM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV300

The XUV300 petrol’s sales contributed to almost 44.5 percent of the SUV’s total sales in January 2024

When a new car buyer today plans to buy a Mahindra SUV such as the Thar and XUV700, sales figures reveal a clear preference for the diesel engine option. But things seem to change when it comes to the Mahindra XUV300. Although the sub-4m SUV offering has become a bit long in the tooth and is due a refresh very soon, its January 2024 sales numbers reveal a twist in the sales-split for the different fuel types on offer.

XUV300 Petrol In Higher Demand

Powertrain January 2023 January 2024 % of January 2024 sales Petrol 2,533 2,453 44.49 % Diesel & Electric* 2,732 3,061 55.51 %

*These numbers are inclusive of the electric XUV400 as well

Although the XUV300 petrol has witnessed a slight dip in its year-on-year (YoY) figure, the total sales still crossed the 2,000-unit mark in January 2024. The gap between the total sales of XUV300 petrol and diesel widened in January 2024 because it also included the XUV400 EV’s numbers, which accounted for around 20 percent in the tally of over 3,000 units.

Why Is XUV300 Petrol In Demand?

One of the reasons why we believe the higher preference for XUV300’s petrol variants, compared to the fuel-type split for other Mahindra SUVs, is the price difference.

XUV 300 Petrol Prices XUV300 Diesel Prices Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.46 lakh Rs 10.21 lakh to Rs 14.76 lakh

Both the petrol and diesel engines of the XUV300 get the choice of manual and AMT (automatic) transmissions. But in every comparable variant, the turbo-petrol option is more affordable by around Rs 1.5 lakh. While not unique to the XUV300, it matters more to those buying a smaller SUV than the larger Mahindra models like the Scorpio N and XUV700.

It is also the only sub-4m SUV to get a choice of two turbo-petrol powertrains. While both are 1.2-litre turbo units, one makes 110 PS/200 Nm whereas the other produces 130 PS and up to 250 Nm.

Also Read: Over 90 Percent Of Mahindra Scorpio Buyers Preferred The Diesel Powertrain In January 2024

Rivals And Facelift

The Mahindra XUV300 is a rival to the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite and the Maruti Fronx sub-4m crossover. It is set to be launched in a refreshed avatar soon, which will give a fresh look inside and out along with a few more premium features including a bigger touchscreen.

Read More on : Mahindra XUV300 AMT