Mahindra XUV300 Is Now Africa’s First 5-Star Crash Test Rated Vehicle

Modified On Jan 29, 2021 11:04 AM By Tarun for Mahindra XUV300

The India-made XUV300 is now the safest vehicle offered in Africa tested by GNCAP

XUV300 scores a solid 5 star rating in Global NCAP crash test inAfrica.

It gets a 5 star rating for adult occupants and 4 stars for child occupants.

The bodyshell integrity has been rated stable.

The XUV300 sold in Africa is the India-made version itself.

It is currently one of the best selling Mahindra cars in Africa.

Mahindra XUV300 sub-compact SUV is currently India’s safest car. It got a 5-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test in India a year ago. Now, it has been crash tested in Africa and it has once again scored full 5 stars.

This makes the XUV300 the first vehicle tested by GNCAP in Africa to secure a 5-star rating. It scored 16.42 points out of 17 for adult safety and 37.44 points out of 49 for child occupants safety. The bodyshell integrity was rated stable. These figures are identical to that of the India-spec model tested in 2020.

The protection offered to the driver’s and co-driver’s neck and head was good. For the co-driver’s chest, the car offers good protection, but for the driver, it offers adequate protection. The footwell area is stable and offers good protection for the co-driver. The same for the driver is rated adequate.

The Africa-spec XUV300 which was crash tested is manufactured in India. It comes with dual front airbags, seat belt reminder, seat pretensioner, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors as standard. The top-spec trims additionally offer seven airbags, hill start assist, front parking sensors, all four disc brakes, and a rear parking camera.

Other features on board include heated ORVMs, dual-zone climate control, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, an electric sunroof, cruise control, projector headlamps, tyre pressure monitoring system, rain-sensing wipers, and automatic headlamps.

The engine options for the Mahindra XUV300 sold in Africa and India are the same. The SUV gets a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 110PS and 200Nm, while the diesel engine produces 116PS and 300Nm. Both the engines come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, while the diesel additionally gets a 6-speed AMT.

The XUV300 is priced from Rs 7.95 lakh to Rs 12.30 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).It continues to rival the Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Ford Ecosport and the Renault Kiger. Before the XUV300, Nexon held the title of being the safest SUV in this segment. That said, both the cars have been rated 5 stars, with the XUV300 marginally ahead when it comes to the overall score.

