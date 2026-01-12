Mahindra XUV 7XO vs XUV700: Which SUV’s Design Do You Prefer?

To find out, we conducted not one, but three polls on our CarDekho Instagram channel!

The Mahindra XUV 7XO went on sale recently as the first major refresh for the Mahindra XUV700 following its launch in 2021. Mahindra has not only given it a new identity by way of a new name, but has also revised its design and features that help it to keep it up with times. Given its visual tweaks over the pre-facelift model, we thought of asking our Instagram audience via a few polls about which iteration’s design did they like better.

Poll-wise Results

Starting with the first poll about the exterior design of the two SUVs, we got a total of 4,094 votes, out which 65 percent (2,648 votes) chose the XUV700.

When it came to the poll about the rear end of the SUVs, it was again the XUV700 that led the way with 61 percent votes. 2,208 respondents picked the older car out of the total 3,633 respondents.

However, viewers preferred the XUV 7XO’s new cabin out of the two as out of the total 3,806 respondents, 54 percent (2,058 votes) people sided with it.

From this poll results, it’s clear that respondents preferred the outgoing XUV700’s exterior design. However, when it came to the interior design, the majority of the viewers liked the newer car’s cabin, although by a slim 4 percent margin.

We have already compared the XUV 7XO with its predecessor to give you a detailed look at how its design has evolved inside and out.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: An Overview

The XUV 7XO is the facelifted version of the XUV700 and is available in both 6- and 7-seater layouts. It is Mahindra’s flagship ICE SUV offering and is offered with both petrol and diesel options.

Design highlights include dual-pod LED projector headlights similar to the one seen on the Scorpio N, sharper C-shaped LED DRLs, a redesigned grille with chrome slats, up to 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and LED tail lights with revised internal lighting elements. You can also check out the exterior of the XUV 7XO in these detailed 25 real-life images to get an in-depth understanding of its new design philosophy.

Mahindra has made changes to the SUV’s cabin as well, by giving it a triple-screen setup (from the XEV 9e and XEV 9S), a 2-spoke steering wheel, and a tweaked centre console. The cabin is made up of a tri-colour scheme and features leatherette upholstery. If you want to explore its cabin, check it out in our separate detailed story.

Features On Board

The 2026 Mahindra XUV 7XO is equipped with three 12.3-inch screens (part of the top 10 first-time features for the SUV), a panoramic sunroof, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, multi-colour ambient lighting, ventilated front and rear seats, dual wireless phone chargers (one each at the front and rear) and powered front seats with memory function for the driver seat.

Occupant safety is taken care of by up to seven airbags (six as standard), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, a 540-degree camera, and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Engine Options

Mahindra is offering the XUV 7XO with the same set of petrol and diesel powertrains as the old XUV700. Here’s a look at their technical details:

Specification 2-litre Turbo-petrol 2.2-litre Diesel Power 203 PS 185 PS Torque 380 Nm 420 Nm (MT) / 450 Nm (AT) Transmission* 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT Drivetrain^ FWD FWD/ AWD

*AT - torque converter automatic transmission

^FWD - front-wheel-drive, AWD - all-wheel-drive

Our extensive coverage of the variant-wise powertrain options should help you pick the right engine and gearbox for your needs.

Price Range And Competition

The Mahindra XUV 7XO is priced from Rs 13.66 lakh to Rs 24.92 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It competes with the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus while also being a similarly priced option to the Mahindra Scorpio N.