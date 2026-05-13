Mahindra XUV 7XO EMI Buying Guide: Here’s How Your Monthly EMI Spendings Could Look Like

The Mahindra XUV 7XO is among the most well-rounded SUVs in its segment, offering a driver-focused experience while also being spacious and comfortable enough for family use. It comes loaded with the latest technology and premium features, making it a strong all-round package.

If you have shortlisted the SUV and plan to finance your purchase, getting a clear idea of the monthly EMI outgo becomes important. To simplify things, we have calculated the estimated EMI figures for the top-spec AX7L AWD Diesel AT (7-Seater) variant, which is the most expensive version in the XUV 7XO lineup. For calculations, we have considered the on-road price in New Delhi and broken down the EMI costs across multiple loan tenures.

Variant AX7L AWD Diesel AT (7-Seater) On-road price (New Delhi) Rs 29,53,741 Down Payment (around 20% of the on-road price) Rs 6,00,000 Loan amount Rs 23,53,741 Interest Rate 9.5 %

To know more about what other variants of XUV 7XO cost, you can check out this story.

Disclaimer: The EMI you pay varies depending on the variant, down payment made, and interest rate applied. The interest rate offered on car loans will vary based on your CIBIL score and other factors. For more details, we suggest you contact your nearest dealership and preferred bank.

Here’s a closer look at your EMI payments across different tenures:

3 Years

Down Payment: Rs 6,00,000

EMI Amount: Rs 75,397

Total Cost After 3 Years: Rs 33,14,292 (Including Interest)

4 Years

Down Payment: Rs 6,00,000

EMI Amount: Rs 59,133

Total Cost After 4 Years: Rs 34,38,384 (Including Interest)

5 Years

Down Payment: Rs 6,00,000

EMI Amount: Rs 49,433

Total Cost After 5 Years: Rs 35,65,980 (Including Interest)

7 Years

Down Payment: Rs 6,00,000

EMI Amount: Rs 38,469

Total Cost After 7 Years: Rs 38,31,396 (Including Interest)

Planning to book the Mahindra XUV 7XO? This story will give you a detailed read about the step-by-step process.

Mahindra XUV 7XO Overview

The XUV 7XO is Mahindra's flagship ICE-powered SUV in India. First launched in 2021 as the XUV700, it has remained a popular choice among buyers thanks to its bold road presence, premium appeal, and feature-packed package. The facelifted XUV7XO sports a stylish and sharper design with signature C-shaped DRLs, dual-pod LED headlamps, gloss black grille, and 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

At the rear, it also gets refreshed LED tail lamps with a honeycomb detailing that adds to its modern look. If you want a closer look at the new XUV 7XO, check it out in these 25 real-life images.

Inside, the Mahindra XUV 7XO has a dual-tone brown and beige interior theme along with leatherette upholstery. It comes loaded with features like three 12.3-inch display screens for the digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment system, and the passenger entertainment display, 16-speaker Harmon Kardon sound system, ventilated front and rear seats, a panoramic sunroof, 6-way powered front seats, dual-zone climate control and ambient lighting.

For a more detailed look at features offered in each variant, you can read this story.

In terms of safety, the XUV 7XO packs in 7 airbags, a Level-2 ADAS suite, a 540-degree surround view camera, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control, hill hold assist(HHA), electronic parking brake (EPB), rain-sensing wipers, front and rear parking sensors and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Here’s a detailed look at the powertrain specifications of the XUV 7XO:

Engine 2.2-litre diesel 2-litre turbo-petrol Power (PS) Up to 185 PS 203 PS Torque (Nm) Up to 450 Nm 380 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT Drivetrain Front-wheel drive / All-wheel drive Front-wheel drive

MT- Manual transmission; AT- Torque converter automatic

To know more about XUV 7XO’s variant-wise powertrain options, check out this report.

CarDekho Says…

The Mahindra XUV 7XO stands out as one of the most capable SUVs in India, with enough potential and features to rival cars from a segment above. Its extensive range of variants and powertrain options allows it to cater to a broad set of audiences. Opting for a loan can make ownership more accessible and manageable. Choosing a shorter tenure of 3 or 4 years helps keep the overall interest payout lower, while longer tenures, such as 5 or 7 years, reduce the monthly EMI burden at the cost of higher total interest over time. Increasing the down payment is another effective way to bring down the monthly EMI amount further.

You can also explore various EMI combinations using CarDekho's online car loan calculator, depending on your variant, down payment, interest rate, and preferred loan tenure.