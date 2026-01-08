Mahindra XUV 7XO: Check Out Its Interior In 15 Real Life Images

Mahindra has heavily updated the cabin of the XUV 7XO, making it feel more premium and future-proof

The Mahindra XUV 7XO has been launched with a comprehensive round of updates, and while its exterior refresh grabs attention instantly, it’s the completely reworked interior that truly marks a big leap. Borrowing heavily from Mahindra’s new-age electric siblings, such as the XEV 9S and XEV 9e, the XUV 7XO’s cabin now feels far more premium, tech-forward and thoughtfully designed.

In this detailed report, we take you inside the new XUV 7XO’s cabin to explain how it looks, what has changed, and the features and comfort upgrades it brings to the table.

Dashboard & Cabin Layout

The most striking change inside the XUV 7XO is the new three-screen dashboard layout, which instantly elevates the cabin’s visual appeal. This setup comprises three 12.3-inch displays, neatly integrated into a wide, seamless glass panel.

The three displays are: a touchscreen infotainment unit, a fully digital driver’s instrument cluster and an entertainment screen for the co-driver.

A new two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel is present on higher-variants and gets a dual-tone wrap that looks super premium.

A new triple-tone black / tan / beige interior colour scheme gives the XUV 7XO a more premium look now.

Physical air-con controls from the XUV700 have been deleted here, which is a bummer. Instead you get a touchpanel to access some features such as the 540-degree camera and drive models.

Gloss-black accents around the centre console add a contemporary touch, but they are bound to get scratched easily.

The slim, neatly integrated AC vents enhance the clean and horizontal design theme of the dashboard.

Ample storage space in the lower centre console with cup holders and space to keep your phone.

The floor console also houses a multi-function rotary dial. Moreover, you also get an electronic parking brake switch here, and a sliding armrest in the middle.

Overall, the dashboard feels well-layered, upmarket and futuristic, making the XUV 7XO one of the most modern-looking cabins in its segment. You can also check out the exterior changes by heading to our in-depth image gallery.

Fun fact: You get the triple-screen layout right from the base variant onwards.

Seats

Mahindra has given the XUV 7XO new seats, featuring a beige and tan theme. The seats have also been improved as they get heavier bolstering. The seats look welcoming even for those with wider frames.

The front seat gets both ventilated and power adjustment, working as feel-good features and useful in certain conditions.

You can adjust the front seats with controls mounted on the door similar to ones found in Mercedes-Benz cars.

The rear seat is the place to be in, as you now get electric Boss mode to adjust the front co-driver seat to extend your legroom as per your convenience.

Mahindra now also offers rear seat ventilation for added comfort and cooling during peak summers.

Entertainment systems are also taken care of as you can Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and dock it up behind the front seats.

That said, the lack of provision of sliding middle row seats is a missed opportunity, considering that it would have boosted the practicality quotient.

Rear passengers also get a wireless phone charger, along with traditional charging ports to ensure that your phone battery is topped up.

Rear sunblinds add to the sense of privacy and are helpful during those long road trips.

Third row passengers get two cupholders to store drinks or knick-knacks.

Occupants sitting in the last row also get dedicated cup holders.

Mahindra also offers a six-seater variant, which features captain seats, each with a separate fold-down armrest.

Features

The XUV 7XO comes with a plethora of convenience and feel-good features. While we have already discussed some of these above, let’s take a quick look at all the features at once:

The XUV 7XO comes with the new triple 12.3-inch displays, including touchscreen infotainment, digital driver’s display, and a co-passenger entertainment screen. You also get wireless Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system that delivers great sound quality.

Other features include a dual-zone climate control, multi-colour ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front and second row seats, and power adjustment for front seats with Boss mode for the co-driver seat.

In terms of safety, the Mahindra XUV 7XO gets up to 7 airbags, electronic stability control, hill hold assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 540-degree camera and a level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

Note that while the XUV 7XO is loaded with features, it still misses out on a powered tailgate.

Boot Space

The XUV 7XO’s boot space is rated at 240 litres, which is as much as the outgoing model. This number might not seem big, but it is respectable for a 7-seater SUV. You will definitely be able to fit some small-sized bags. If there is a lot of luggage, then folding down the third and second rows will provide you with all the space that you want.

Specifications

Let’s also take a quick look at the powertrain options of the XUV 7XO, which include:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT* 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Power 200 PS Up to 185 PS Torque 380 Nm Up to 450 Nm Drivetrain Front-wheel drive Front-wheel drive/ All-wheel drive

*MT- manual transmission, AT- automatic transmission

Price And Rivals

The XUV 7XO is priced from Rs 13.66 lakh (full prices here). It rivals the likes of the Tata Harrier/ Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, Toyota Innova Hycross, and MG Hector/ Hector Plus.