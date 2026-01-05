All
    Mahindra XUV 7XO: A Detailed 360-Degree Look At The Facelifted SUV In 25 Images

    Modified On Jan 05, 2026 10:26 PM By Bikramjit

    18.4K Views
    With refreshed styling elements and a familiar silhouette, the XUV 7XO looks more stylish and modern than before

    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    The Mahindra XUV 7XO (the facelifted version of the XUV700) has been launched with prices ranging from Rs 13.66 lakh to Rs 24.92 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, pan-India). The XUV 7XO is offered in six variants for now: AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7 T, and AX7 L. If you want a breakdown of its variant-wise prices, do check out this report

    Exterior

    Front

    • The XUV 7XO, being the facelifted XUV700, gets the primary revision in its fascia. It sports an updated and wider black grille with multiple revised elements and vertical chrome slats.

    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    • The front bumper is chunky and layered, with a wide black lower section, while a silver skid-plate at the bottom adds contrast.

    • The dual-pod LED projector headlamps are positioned at the edges of the grille. However, Mahindra has stuck to the C-shaped LED DRLs, which do look cool and are no a single-piece unit.

    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    • The foglamps are integrated within the skid plate section.

    Side

    • The silhouette looks similar to the outgoing version with flush-door handles, turn-indicator integrated black outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs), and black roof rails.

    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    • The 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels are new and give it a better stance. 

    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    Small Details:

    • The black roof rails in the XUV 7XO look sportier by replacing the silver ones in the XUV700.

    • The full colour options of the XUV 7XO are yet to be revealed. Watch this space for updates.

    Rear

    • The rear design also hasn’t changed a lot. The tail-lamps are lifted from the XEV 9S and have a honeycomb-like motif.

    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    • The tailgate surface is largely clean and uncluttered, with minimal creasing and a flat, wide design.

    • The rear bumper is finished in dark cladding and a slim silver skid plate insert is integrated into the lower bumper.

    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    Boot Space

    The boot space figure of the XUV 7XO is likely to be similar to the 240-litre space in the XUV700. Although the 7-seater SUVs aren’t known for their boot space, you can definitely fit some soft bags. Folding down the third and second row will make it perfect to move houses. 

    Interior

    • The dashboard follows a wide, layered and horizontal layout. A triple-screen setup sits atop the dashboard, seamlessly merged into a single panel just like in the XEV 9S.

    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    • The steering wheel is a two-spoke unit wrapped in leatherette, finished in black and brown, and features buttons for infotainment and ADAS controls.

    • The cabin theme is sure to look soothing for coffee connoisseurs, as it looks like the perfect hazelnut caramel mix with the beige and brown tones.

    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    • A thin ambient light strip runs across the dashboard, separating the upper and lower sections visually. It continues to the door panels and is also there underneath the displays.

    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    • The AC vents are slim and rectangular, integrated neatly into the dashboard. 

    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    Small Details:

    • The front seatbacks get screen mounts, which Mahindra terms the ‘BYOD’ feature. It allows you to attach your device for viewing on the go.

    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    • The interior door handles are finished in metallic trim, contrasting with the lighter door panels.

    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    • The cabin features a three-row seating layout. There is a six-seater variant on offer as well, which gets captain seats, each with a separate fold-down armrest. You can also get it as a 7-seater with a bench seat for middle row occupants. 

    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    • The second-row occupant’s comfort has been taken care of by rear-window sunshades and a ventilation function.

    Features

    The XUV 7XO brings on board a set of many modern features, out of which the highlights include triple 12.3-inch displays including touchscreen infotainment, digital driver’s display and a co-passenger entertainment screen, wireless Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    Other features include ventilated front and second row seats, power adjustment for front seats with Boss mode for co-driver seat, dual-zone auto AC and a powered tailgate.

    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    Interesting point: The XUV 7XO has borrowed the ‘Groove Me’ feature from the BE 6 and XEV 9e, which will allow you to turn your SUV into your party mate on the go.

    Safety

    The safety tech of the Mahindra XUV 7XO includes up to 7 airbags, electronic stability control, hill hold assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 540-degree camera and a level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    Note: Unlike a 360-degree camera, which only offers you a view all around the car, the XUV 7XO’s camera system will also offer you a view underneath the car. This is particularly useful in dodging obstacles on uneven roads and potholes.

    Engine Options & Transmission

    The Mahindra XUV 7XO will continue with the known engine options offered in the outgoing XUV700. The specifications are as follows:

    Engine Option

    2-litre Turbo-petrol

    2.2-litre Diesel

    Transmission

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT*

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT*

    Power

    200 PS

    Up to 185 PS

    Torque

    380 Nm

    Up to 450 Nm

    *AT - torque converter automatic transmission

    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    Note: The XUV 7XO is supported by both front-wheel and all-wheel drivetrains. The AWD option will be available with a diesel-automatic combination and cost a premium of Rs 2.45 lakh over the standard prices.

    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    Rivals

    The Mahindra XUV 7XO slots in the mid-size SUV segment and it rivals other 7-seater SUVs like:

