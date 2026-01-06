Mahindra XUV 3XO EV 360-Degree Image Gallery: Check Out Its Exterior & Interior In 15 Real-life Images

Subtle design changes make the XUV 3XO EV stand apart from its ICE sibling

The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV has been launched just after the XUV 7XO made its way into the market. It does things safely, mirroring the ICE 3XO as much as it can, but now with electric power. It is offered in just two variants: AX5 and AX7L. If you want to know the prices, you should check out this report. And if you’re curious about what’s really up with this new Mahindra EV, we have covered it in detail using images:

Exterior

Front

The grille is closed-off, finished in body colour, with six copper-finished slats. The Mahindra twin-peak logo also gets a copper finish that gives it that signature stand-out identity compared to its ICE version.

The lighting elements, including the monopod LED projector headlights, the C-shaped LED DRLs and the circular LED foglights, are clustered into a singular hexagonal housing.

The bumper features a wide lower air intake with a textured mesh pattern, flanked by sharply creased surfaces. A thin silver skid plate runs across the bottom.

Small Details: Keen-eyed viewers would notice the presence of an L-shaped copper insert highlighting the headlight. Numbers That Matter: 3900 mm in length | 1821 mm in width | 1617 mm in height | 2600 mm wheelbase. The 3XO EV is just 30 mm shorter in height than its ICE sibling.

Side

The silhouette remains upright and just as familiar with the 3XO: squared-off wheel arches, black plastic cladding along the wheel arches and lower doors, pull-type door handles, and turn indicator integrated ORVMs.

The roof rails sit flush along the roofline, paired with a blacked-out A- and B-pillar.

The 17-inch alloy wheels carry over the same dual-tone multi-spoke design as standard XUV 3XO. For a difference, that tiny ‘Mahindra’ hubcap is done in copper again.

Colour Options: The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is available in six colour options: Stealth Black, Galaxy Grey, Everest White, Tango Red, Nebula Blue and Deep Forest. The good part is, you can pair all of these hues with a ‘Copper’ coloured roof!

Rear

The rear design is defined by a connected LED tail lamp.

The rear bumper is heavily sculpted, finished in matte black with thick U-shaped copper accents and a silver skid plate.

There’s an ‘EV’ badging towards the left of the tailgate. The Mahindra logo and the badges get a copper finish.

Interior

Dashboard

The cabin layout is basically a carryover. It gets the same dual 10.25-inch displays for infotainment and digital driver’s display.

The dashboard has a minimal design with most things going on just at the centre. The AC vents get copper surrounds, while there are some contrast copper stitchings too.

The copper work doesn’t stop here as you can find plenty of those surrounds at the centre console, say the rotary knobs for the air-con, the storage area and the gear stick.

Whether you like it or not, there are some glossy black touches too, which will love your fingerprints (consider investing in a paint protection film).

Small Details: While opting for the lower variant will mean you’d go for more hard plastics and fabrics, Mahindra has made sure you aren’t deprived of the ‘Copper-colour’ touches.

Seats

The seats are finished in light-coloured leatherette upholstery in the AX7L variant, while the lower AX5 gets black fabric for the job.

The rear bench uses a three-headrest layout, all of which are height adjustable.

A fold-down centre armrest is provided for rear passengers, with twin cupholders built into it.

There are rear AC vents and charging points for the rear occupants too.

Features

The XUV 3XO EV doesn’t really bring any EV-specific additions to its feature suite, like V2L or V2V charging. Most of its equipment is carried over from the ICE version, like a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, and a 7-speaker Harman Kardon audio setup with Dolby Atmos. Besides, it also gets wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, push button start/stop, dual-zone climate control with rear AC vents, a panoramic sunroof (single-pane in the AX5), and auto-dimming IRVM.

Safety

The safety package includes six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a 360-degree camera.

It also features convenience-linked safety tech such as auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and an electronic parking brake with auto hold, along with a level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

Battery Pack & Range

The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV comes with a single battery pack across both variants, the specification of which is as follows:

Battery pack 39.4 kWh Real-World range 285 km Power 150 PS Torque 310 Nm Acceleration (0-100kmph) 8.3 seconds

While the 285 km real-world range might seem a little unfulfilling for buyers preferring long inter-city highway runs, it's just quite practical for your daily city commutes.

Rivals

If you look for alternatives to the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, here are your options: