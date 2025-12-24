Mahindra XEV 9S: Base vs Top Variants Compared In Images

The exterior of both variants look nearly identical, but it’s when you move to the inside that the differences are noticeable

The Mahindra XEV 9S, which is the electric equivalent of the XUV700, has been launched in our market. It is available in four broad variant lines: Pack ONE Above, Pack TWO Above, Pack THREE, and Pack THREE Above. We have already covered all the variants in detailed images, including the base-spec Pack ONE Above and even the top-spec Pack THREE Above.

Even though the Pack ONE Above is the base-spec variant, it is more like a mid-level trim than a simple barebones variant given the extensive list of features on offer. In this story, we have explained how the base variant stacks up against the fully loaded Pack THREE Above, starting with the exterior:

Front

Although the Pack ONE Above is an entry-level trim, it looks almost like the fully loaded Pack THREE Above from the outside. The Pack ONE Above gets dual-LED projector headlights with inverted L-shaped LED DRLs running the width of the fascia, similar to those seen on the Pack THREE Above variant.

While the rest of the details, including the illuminated ‘Mahindra Infinity’ logo and the 2-part skid plate, are common between the base and top variants of the XEV 9S, they do have one difference and that’s the omission of the front camera (part of the 360-degree setup on board the Pack THREE Above trim).

Side

If you were to check out the profiles of both the variants mentioned above, it would be hard to tell them apart given how identical they look. Both feature the same elements such as flush-fitting door handles, ORVM (outside rearview mirror)-mounted turn indicators, and large window panes with a kink near the C-pillar.

However, there’s one major difference to set the two apart, and that comes in the form of the wheels. While Mahindra has provided the entry-level Pack ONE Above variant with 18-inch steel wheels with covers, the range-topping Pack THREE Above gets 18-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels.

Rear

There’s absolutely no change at all when the rear profiles of both the variants are considered. Both come with all-LED tail lights featuring stylised internal lighting elements, which are also likely to feature on the upcoming facelifted XUV700 (renamed as XUV 7XO). Other common details include an illuminated ‘Mahindra Infinity’ logo, an ‘XEV 9S’ badge on the tailgate, and a 2-piece skid plate.

You can also check out how similar the XEV 9S looks to the current-spec Mahindra XUV700 inside and out.

Colour Options

Mahindra offers all variants of the XEV 9S in six colour options: Everest White, Stealth Black, Nebula Blue, Ruby Velvet, Desert Myst (glossy), and Midnight Black. We have covered each colourway in detail in our colour explainer story of the XEV 9S.

Interior

It’s from the inside that you will start to notice the major differences between the two variants. To begin with, the base XEV 9S has an all-black cabin theme and sports fabric upholstery. On the other hand, the top-spec Pack THREE Above comes in a dual-tone black and white theme with contrasting olive green inserts along with leatherette upholstery. Shared features on both the variants include a 2-spoke steering wheel (with the illuminated ‘Mahindra Infinity’ logo), a triple-screen setup, and front and rear armrests.

Other common details in the cabin of both the variants include a piano-black finish for the centre console that houses the gear shifter, the rotary dial for the infotainment controls, and the buttons for the electronic parking brake with auto-hold function. All seven passengers get adjustable headrests right from the entry-level Pack ONE Above variant.

Features

Mahindra has equipped the XEV 9S with multiple features as standard including three 12.3-inch screens (one for the digital instrument cluster, one for the central infotainment touchscreen, and the third for co-driver display), panoramic sunroof, and push-button start/stop. The Pack THREE Above, on the other hand, comes with extra amenities such as dual-zone climate control, front and rear seat ventilation (for the second row), powered front seats (with memory function for the driver seat), and multiple phone chargers.

In terms of safety features, both the variants are equipped with six airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and electronic stability programme (ESP). When the fully loaded Pack THREE Above is considered, it gets improved safety tech like a 540-degree camera, Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and a total of seven airbags.

We have already covered its entire variant-wise features list on offer, and have also detailed the top 10 features we expect the XEV 9S will lend to the upcoming XUV 7XO.

Powertrain Details

Mahindra offers the XEV 9S in a total of three electric powertrain choices, details of which are given in the table below:

Battery Pack 59 kWh 70 kWh 79 kWh Claimed range (*MIDC Phase I+II) 521 km 600 km 679 km Power 231 PS 245 PS 286 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm 380 Nm No. of electric motor 1 1 1 Drivetrain RWD^ RWD^ RWD^

*MIDC - Modified Indian Drive Cycle

^RWD - Rear-wheel-drive

It is important to note that the entry-level Pack ONE Above is available only with the 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery pack options, while the fully loaded Pack THREE Above comes with the single choice of 79 kWh unit.

Price Range And Rivals

The Mahindra XEV 9S is priced between Rs 19.95 lakh and Rs 29.45 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It serves as a 3-row rival to the Tata Harrier EV, Mahindra XEV 9e and BYD eMAX 7, while also taking on Kia Carens Clavis EV.