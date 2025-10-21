Mahindra XEV 9e Pack One Base Variant Reaches Dealerships, Here’s How It Looks In 8 Real-life Images

The Pack One variant of the XEV 9e offers all good-to-have features like a triple screen setup, auto AC, and a rear parking camera

The Mahindra XEV 9e stands as the flagship product in the Indian automaker’s lineup. It is being offered in four variants: Pack One, Pack Two, Pack Three Select, and Pack Three. While we’ve already explained the top-spec Pack Three and mid-spec Pack Two in images, the entry-level Pack One variant has also arrived at dealerships. Let’s check out how it looks and what it offers in these 8 real-life images.

Front

The overall fascia of the entry-level Pack One variant of the Mahindra XEV 9e looks similar to its higher-spec counterparts. It gets inverted L-shaped LED DRLs, auto-LED headlights, and there’s also an illuminated ‘Infinity’ logo on the hood. But, it misses out on the connected LED DRL strip, sequential effects for turn indicators, and LED fog lights. Also, there’s no welcome animation for DRLs when locking / unlocking the car.

Under the hood, you get 150 litres of large frunk storage space.

Side

The XEV 9e has a coupe SUV silhouette which makes it stand out in the crowd of traditional SUVs. The window lines including the B-pillar have been blacked-out, while the ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors) come in a dual-tone (body-colour and black) shade, while also integrating the turn-indicators. Another highlight are its flush-type door handles for front doors, while the rear door handles have been positioned on the C-pillar.

It gets chunky looking gloss black wheel arches and rides on 19-inch stylised steel wheels which have aero style dual-tone covers.

Also See: Mahindra XEV 9e One-Above-Base Pack Two Variant Explained In 13 Images

Rear

Despite being an entry-level variant, it gets inverted L-shaped connected LED tail lights at the rear. There’s also a big ‘Infinity’ Mahindra logo on the tail gate, with ‘XEV 9e’ insignia below. Other highlights include a shark-fin antenna, an extended roof spoiler, and a blacked-out bumper for a sporty appeal.

It offers a boot space of 663 litres, which can be further extended by folding down rear seats.

Interior

At first glance, it doesn’t look like an entry-level trim, as it features a triple-screen setup (each measuring 12.3 inches) along with a 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated ‘Infinity’ logo. The interior follows an all-black theme with piano black accents on the centre console, while the seats are upholstered in fabric. For a sportier touch, it also gets metallic pedals.

It also gets rear AC vents and a centre armrest with cupholders for the added convenience of the rear passengers.

Other features on board the Pack One variant of the XEV 9e includes a built-in Alexa assistant, a 6-speaker sound system, push-button start/stop, height adjustable driver’s seat, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel, and auto AC. Passenger safety is taken care of by 6 airbags, a rear parking camera, all-wheel disc brakes, rain sensing wipers, and electronic parking brake with auto-hold function.

While the features suite would suit your daily usage very well, higher variants do come with a lot of niceties such as fixed panoramic glass roof, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, wireless phone charger, powered driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, dual-zone AC, ambient lighting, a 360-degree camera, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and a knee airbag. For more details, you can check out our in-depth image gallery for the top-spec Pack Three variant of the SUV by visiting this link.

Also Check Out: This Is How 2025 Mahindra Bolero Mid-spec B6 Variant Looks Like In The Real World

Powertrain

Mahindra offers the XEV 9e with two battery pack options:

Battery Pack 59 kWh 79 kWh Power 231 PS 286 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC Part I+II) 542 km 656 km

MIDC - Modified Indian Drive Cycle

Note that the Pack one variant is only available with the smaller 59 kWh battery pack option.

Price Range & Rivals

Mahindra XEV 9e Pack One variant is priced at Rs 21.90 lakh, while its overall price range goes up to Rs 31.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It takes on the Tata Harrier EV and can also be regarded as an affordable alternative to EVs like Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.

Image Source