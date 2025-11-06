Mahindra Thar Fest Goa 2025: A Weekend Getaway With The Mahindra Thar And Mahindra Thar Roxx On November 8

From curated off-road club battles, live music performances, to community dinners, this is Mahindra’s Thar Gala – bookings are underway

Mahindra is known for hosting its SUV owners in exciting adventure expeditions, often off the tarmacs we know. This time, Mahindra is calling you for a Goa trip on the Thar Fest 2025. And if that doesn’t sound enough, you’re up for exploring the offbeat side of the scenic state, far from its regular beaches, cafes, and clubs you would have otherwise planned for.

Yes, it’s the Thar and the Thar Roxx who’ll be your Goa buddies for the occasion. If you are eager to be a part of this event, here’s everything you need to know:

Mahindra Thar Fest 2025: Itinerary

The Thar Fest 2025 is scheduled to take place in the heart of Goa, on the rocks and mud of the Nagalli Hills, Panjim. The action will begin at 4 pm. Bookings for the event are already underway for Rs 500 per person.

Check out Mahindra’s official page to put your name down for it. Here’s how your day is likely to look like:

It will begin with registration and a short briefing session to get everyone ready for the adventure ahead.

The Club Challenge will follow, where some of the country’s best off-road clubs will compete for top honours on tough, purpose-built tracks.

For those eager to get behind the wheel, the Adventure Tracks will be open for participants and enthusiasts to try their hand at off-roading.

As evening sets in, live performances will take over, followed by a dinner to wrap things off.

Things To Keep In Mind

Do not forget to keep essential documents like a valid government-approved ID and driving licence handy, especially if you plan to drive. Be prepared for the event with casual clothing that you wouldn’t mind trading for some mud stains and dirt.

The weather in Goa is likely to be sunny through the day with plenty of sunshine, so you might consider carrying sunscreen. And in case of an unexpected downpour, having a raincoat or umbrella handy would be wise. Mahindra will take good care of your feast, so you don’t need to worry much about packing meals.

Guess what, we’ve been on such an escapade with Mahindra before, and you might consider checking out our experience then.

Now, for those who have made up their mind, you’ll be bringing your Thars to the dunes. But for anyone who wants to take a quick look at the Thar and Thar Roxx’s specifications, we’ve detailed them next. You might also consider going through our detailed buying guide, that will help you decide wisely.

Spec Check

Mahindra Thar Mahindra Thar Roxx Engine option 1.5-litre diesel 2.2-litre diesel 2-litre turbo petrol 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Transmission* 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT Power 118 PS 132 PS 150 PS Up to 177 PS Up to 175 PS Torque 300 Nm 300 Nm 300 Nm (MT)/320 Nm (AT) Up to 380 Nm Up to 370 Nm Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive 4-wheel drive Rear-wheel drive (AT only) / Four-wheel drive Rear-wheel drive Rear-wheel drive / 4-wheel drive

*AT-torque converter automatic transmission

We are elated to join in the Thar Fest 2025, joining the action alongside other Thar enthusiast friends. And we expect to see you at the party too. So, you are coming, aren’t you?