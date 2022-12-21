Mahindra Thar 5-Door To Miss Out On Scorpio N’s Watt’s Link Suspension Setup

Modified On Dec 21, 2022 05:07 PM By Ansh for Mahindra Thar 5-Door

Spy shots suggest it will get a revised version of the multilink suspension offered on the current Thar

The five-door Thar is based on the Scorpio N’s platform and not the three-door model.

The Penta-link suspension provides improved rear-end stability as it limits side-to-side movement.

It will likely be unveiled in early 2023.

Earlier we reported that the upcoming five-door Thar will get the new Penta link rear suspension with Watt’s linkage. However, recent, clearer spy shots now suggest that that's not the case. The five-door iteration of the Thar appears to have a multilink rear suspension without the Watt’s linkage. That said, the multi link setup on the five-door model seems to be revised compared to the existing three-door model.

The highlight of the Scorpio N’s penta link suspension is Watt’s linkage, which provides improved rear-end stability and prevents side-to-side movement. This is in comparison to the Scorpio Classic, which uses a similar setup like the current three-door Thar.

The five-door Thar will be based on the Scorpio N’s stiffer chassis and the rear suspension spy shots suggest the setup will be different than the three-door model. This could mean that the upcoming off-roader would probably offer improved ride and handling than the current Thar.

We will have to wait and see how the five-door Thar feels to drive once it is launched. Mahindra has not revealed its launch time yet, but it will likely make its debut in early 2023 at an expected starting price of Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

