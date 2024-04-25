Published On Apr 25, 2024 11:25 AM By Rohit for Mahindra Thar 5-Door

Our latest spy shots of the upcoming SUV shows what looks like a housing for the ADAS camera behind the windshield

Mahindra to debut the Thar 5-door on August 15, 2024.

Could get a similar ADAS set as the Mahindra XUV700 that includes lane-keep assist and driver drowsiness alert.

Other expected safety features include up to six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and front parking sensors.

Expected to come with a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a digital driver display, and dual-zone AC.

Likely to get the same petrol and diesel engines as the Thar 3-door but with more performance.

Launch expected shortly after its debut; could be priced from Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

By now, we are sure you have seen multiple test mules and spy shots of the upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-door. We have, yet again, spotted one in the wild ahead of its debut on August 15 this year. The new spy shots show us the camouflaged exterior and interior of the SUV while revealing a few interesting details.

ADAS On Board?

The biggest talking point from the latest spy shots is what seems like the housing for the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) camera behind the IRVM on the windshield. Given the expected price range that the 5-door Thar is expected to be offered at, there is a strong possibility of Mahindra choosing to equip it with this useful safety tech. Based on the previous spy shots, we already know that the Thar 5-door is likely to be a premium offering and hence, it could feature a similar (if not the exact) set of ADAS suite as the Mahindra XUV700. For reference, the XUV700’s ADAS includes features like lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and driver attentiveness alert.

Exterior Details Seen In The Images

The new spy shots show a heavily camouflaged, production-ready version of the Thar 5-door as it was seen with multi-spoke alloy wheels, tailgate-mounted spare wheel, and LED taillights. While its front wasn’t captured on camera, previous spy shots have confirmed the provision of projector headlights with circular LED DRLs and a redesigned grille.

Expected Safety Features And Equipment

Mahindra is expected to offer the longer-wheelbase Thar with up to six airbags, rear disc brakes, a 360-degree camera, and front parking sensors.

In terms of creature comforts, the Thar 5-door will have a bigger touchscreen (likely the new 10.25-inch unit offered on the XUV400) as seen in the latest spy shot. It is also expected to get dual-zone AC, a digital driver’s display, a sunroof, and a rear centre armrest.

Powertrains On Offer

The Mahindra Thar 5-door should come with the same 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines as its 3-door iteration, likely with increased outputs. Both engines should get manual and automatic transmission options. The Thar 5-door will also offer a choice of both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and 4-wheel-drive (4WD) options.

Expected Launch And Price

We think the Mahindra Thar 5-door could go on sale in the final quarter of 2024. Its prices could start from Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be a bigger alternative to the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, while taking on the soon-to-be-unveiled Force Gurkha 5-door.

