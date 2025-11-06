Mahindra Sold More Than 30,000 XEV 9e and BE 6 Units In 7 Months, Here’s What Makes Them So Popular

Currently, Mahindra is only delivering the top two trims of the XEV 9e and BE 6 electric SUVs

Mahindra really changed the game when it launched the XEV 9e and BE 6 in India in November 2024. While the prices were announced in intervals between November 2024 and February 2025, deliveries of the two SUVs didn’t begin until March 2025 and Mahindra only began with deliveries of the top-spec Pack Three variants of the XEV 9e and BE 6. The deliveries of the mid-spec Pack Two variants began in late July 2025.

Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6 Sales Milestone

Now, Mahindra has delivered more than 30,000 units of the XEV 9e and BE 6, solidifying that customers have really taken to the new-age electric SUVs from the homegrown brand. For reference, the XEV 9e is currently priced between Rs 21.90 lakh to 30.50 lakh, and the BE 6 is priced between Rs 18.90 lakh to 26.90 lakh (both ex-showroom).

And the brand isn’t going to stop here. It has announced its latest electric SUV, the XEV 9S, which is scheduled to make its global debut on November 27. You can read more about the XEV 9S here.

Mahindra XEV 9E, BE 6 What Makes Them So Popular

So you must be wondering why these two electric SUVs have become so popular. It’s clearly evident that Mahindra has worked hard on providing a bucket load of technology and features on the XEV 9e and BE 6 to make them a worthy option to consider.

The two SUVs have a design that helps them stand out in a crowd of boxy SUVs and crossovers. Both employ a coupe SUV design that has helped them stand out. While the BE 6 has a more radical design, the subtlety and more conventional design language of the XEV 9e has made it a more popular choice among buyers. Truly, if you have one of either, there's hardly anything on the road that matches these cars.

Thoughtful attention to detail has been given to the interior of these cars as well. The Mahindra BE 6, once again, takes a different approach and comes with a cabin that’s clearly inspired by fighter-jet cockpits. The XEV 9e, on the other hand, gets a more luxurious looking cabin with a three-screen setup. If you want to take a closer look at both the e-SUV, check out the BE 6’s image gallery here and the XEV 9e’s image gallery here.

Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6 Features

The XEV 9e and BE 6 are loaded to the brim with features. The former has a triple-screen setup with 12.3-inch displays, while the latter gets a dual-screen setup with 12.3-inch displays. Both also come with an augmented reality (AR) based head-up display, wireless phone charger, panoramic and illuminated glass roof, ventilated front seats, multi-zone AC, a selfie camera, and a punchy 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

Safety is taken care of by up to 7 airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Both the SUVs also got the highest marks in the crash tests conducted by Bharat NCAP (BNCAP), with both securing a spectacular 5-star rating. While the XEV 9e scored 32 points out of 32 in adult occupant protection tests (read full crash test report of XEV 9e), the BE 6 wasn’t far behind with 31.97 points (check out BE 6 crash test report decode). Both scored 45 points out of 49 in child occupant protection tests.

Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6 Powertrains

Both the e-SUVs come with two battery pack options – a 59 kWh unit and a 79 kWh unit – and both are claimed to have a massive claimed range. We tested the 79 kWh unit of the XEV 9e and BE 6, and you can read our real-world range test of these two cars here. For a more detailed look at the specifications of the two electric SUVs, check out the table below:

Battery Pack 79 kWh 59 kWh Drivetrain Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) No. Of Electric Motor(s) 1 1 Power 286 PS 231 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm Range (MIDC part 1 + part 2) 656 km (XEV 9e) / 682 km (BE 6) 542 km (XEV 9e) / 535 km (BE 6)

Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6 Rivals

The Mahindra XEV 9e competes with the Tata Harrier EV and BYD Atto 3, while the BE 6 battles with the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and MG Windsor Pro.