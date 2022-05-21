Mahindra Scorpio N Exterior Detailed In 15 Pictures

Modified On May 22, 2022 01:14 AM By Sonny for Mahindra Scorpio N

Take a closer look at the upcoming successor to the Scorpio SUV

The official name for the Mahindra Z101 has been revealed to be the Scorpio-N. It is the successor to the aged Scorpio and its exterior design has been revealed in much detail. It has debuted in a new olive green shade which makes it look quite mature as well. We’ll get to see it in more detail as we near the launch slated for June 27. Until then, let’s take a close look at what the Mahindra Scorpio-N looks like on the outside in the gallery below:

Front

First and foremost, we have the front fascia of the Scorpio N which is an evolution of the original model. It still has a tall bonnet with a large bumper, most of which is taken up by the central air dam flanked by LED fog lights, surrounded by C-shaped LED daytime running lights. It also has extra cladding extending upwards from the front skid plate.

The grille looks a lot like that of the outgoing Scorpio with its overall shape and is as tall as the headlamp units. It is only the second Mahindra offering so far to feature the new logo after the XUV700. We can also see the front camera under the new Mahindra logo which is part of the 360-degree view that will be offered on the Scorpio-N.

Headlamps

The Scorpio-N gets dual square-shaped LED headlamps. The turn indicators are the light strips under them and offer sequential lighting. Its top-edge has a chrome accent that lines up with the chrome strip along the bonnet edge.

An interesting design detail of the LED daytime running lights and the LED fog lamps is that they seem to mimic the shape of a scorpion’s tail and stinger.

Side

The Scorpio N has a similarly boxy profile as the outgoing Scorpio. Its windowline rises up as it approaches the rear fender. The various character lines along the sides give the Scorpio-N muscular definition. It has the typical SUV styling of black cladding running along the bottom edge, which is taller on the doors.

The B- and C-pillars are blacked out. There are chrome details on the side cladding and the outside door handles as well. Even the roof rails seem to have a chrome finish on them.

The chrome strip along the windowline rises up and around the rear quarter panel, and ends in a design that once again seems inspired by the tail of a scorpion.

From thing angle, we can also see the sunroof that will be offered with the Scorpio-N. Another notable detail is the stepped roof which rises just over the C-pillar, likely to open up headroom for passengers in the third row.

Also read: Current-gen Mahindra Scorpio To Soldier On As ‘Scorpio Classic’

Wheels

Mahindra has not revealed the exact size of the alloy wheels or the tyres of the Scorpio-N but we expect them to be at least 17-inch units. The design of the alloys looks quite premium, more so than the Thar and a lot more upmarket than the wheels of the outgoing Scorpio.

A shot of the rear wheel in the official teaser reveals that the Scorpio-N gets rear disc brakes.

Rear

While Mahindra’s first official set of pictures for the Scorpio-N does not contain a shot of the rear, we do get a glimpse of some details in the latest teaser. The new Scorpio-N had been spied a few days ahead of this reveal where we saw it still has a flat rear profile and a tailgate that is hinged on the side. The bumper is mostly the cladding and extends only a bit from the rear of the body. It has the rear number plate housing on the tailgate.

We get to see the roof-integrated spoiler, sharkfin antenna, new taillamps, and rear wiper.

Mahindra does showcase the new badge for the Scorpio-N, wherein the Scorpio lettering is in a familiar font and joined by a red N in the top right corner.

Taillamps

The new vertically-oriented taillamps extend till the roof and their shape is similar to taillamps seen on Volvo SUVs. Everything apart from the LED light signature of the taillights is positioned below the rear windscreen, with a horizontal strip for the Audi-like sequntial turn indicators.

Related: Mahindra Will Not Limit 4x4 Drivetrain To The Diesel Variants Of The New Scorpio

Mahindra is expected to unveil more details of the Scorpio-N, like its interior and features, as we get closer to the debut. Stay tuned to CarDekho for more updates.