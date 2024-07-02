Modified On Jul 02, 2024 05:23 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra Scorpio N

The update brings ventilated front seats and auto-dimming IRVM to the rugged Mahindra SUV

The Z8 Select, Z8, Z8 L variants now get wireless phone charger with cooling pad.

The Scorpio N already comes with an 8-inch touchscreen, dual-zone AC, and a single-pane sunroof.

Comes with 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine options.

The Scorpio N is currently priced between Rs 13.85 lakh and Rs 24.54 lakh.

The Mahindra Scorpio N has become more feature-rich with the introduction of three new features to the higher-spec Z8 variants of the SUV. The prices for the updated Z8 variants are likely to be announced soon.

What Are The Updates?

The feature list on the Scorpio N now includes ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger with cooling pad, and an auto-dimming IRVM. Note that these features are limited to the higher-spec Z8 trims, and their distribution has been detailed below:

Features Z8 Select Z8 Z8 L Ventilated Front Seats ❌ ❌ ✅ Auto-dimming IRVM ❌ ❌ ✅ Wireless Phone Charger With Cooling Pad ✅ ✅ ✅

The ventilated seats and auto-dimming IRVM are limited to the top of the line Z8 L trim, while the wireless phone charger is being offered across all three Z8 variants. Along with new features, Mahindra has also introduced the Midnight Black exterior shade across all three Z8 trims, which was earlier only limited to the Z8 Select variant. The updates on all three variants also include a gloss black centre console.

Other Features On Offer

Existing features on board the Scorpio N include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, a 6-way powered driver seat, a sunroof, and a 12-speaker sound system. The safety net on the SUV comprises 6 airbags, electronic stability control, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and front and rear parking cameras.

Powertrains Options

Mahindra offers the Scorpio N with both turbo-petrol and diesel engine options:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power 203 PS 132 PS 175 PS Torque Up to 380 Nm 300 Nm Up to 400 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

The more powerful diesel engine also gets the option of a 4-wheel-drive (4WD) drivetrain.

Price & Rivals

The Mahindra Scorpio N is priced between Rs 13.85 lakh to Rs 24.54 lakh, meanwhile the prices for the Z8 variants starts from Rs 17.09 lakh. It takes on the likes of the Tata Harrier, Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, and can also be regarded as an alternative to the Mahindra XUV700.

Prices are ex-showroom Delhi

