Mahindra Scorpio N, Scorpio Classic, And XUV700 Account For 69 Percent Of The Carmaker’s Current Pending Orders

Published On Aug 07, 2023 06:26 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Scorpio N

  • 2122 Views
  • Write a comment

Mahindra averages around 48,000 new bookings per month, with the Thar being more popular than the XUV700

At the recent financial results meeting, Mahindra disclosed details of its massive order book, which recorded over 2.8 lakh pending units. The majority of these orders is for its most recent SUV offerings, the Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic.  

Model-wise Pending Orders

Model

Pending orders*

Average bookings per month^

XUV300 and XUV400

11,000

6,000

Thar

68,000

10,000

Bolero and Bolero Neo

8,400

9,000

Scorpio N and Classic

1,17,000

14,000

XUV700

77,000

8,000

^ - These figures are approximations by the brand

The pending orders for the XUV300 and 400 have reduced over the past few months. The Scorpio nameplate - including both Scorpio N and Classic - continues to have the highest backlog of close to 1.17 lakh units. It averages 14,000 new bookings per month, which makes it the most popular Mahindra right now.

Also Check Out: Electric Mahindra Thar Concept To Take The Stage At August 15 Event

Mahindra Scorpio N

The waiting period for the Scorpio N is still over six months on an average across the country. It is currently one of the most versatile SUVs with the ability to be a daily commuter, highway cruiser, and tackle some hardcore off-roading.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV400 EV To Get New Safety Feature Upgrades

Mahindra XUV700

Even the Thar and XUV700 are well sought after, The popularity for Thar’s rear-wheel-drive variants make it a good proposition with the lower prices, but its waiting period now averages around four months. The XUV700 has an average wait time of around six months in many cities. Given its current wait times, the brand as a whole is experiencing a cancellation rate of under 8 percent a month which seems to be within the acceptable range for Mahindra.

While Mahindra hasn’t directly revealed the reason behind its burgeoning order books, it’s quite obvious that deliveries are being delayed due to the global socio-economic factors such as  international conflicts, supply chain constraints, and chip shortages. Furthermore, the carmaker has plans to increase production capacity as well to stay on top of the order books. 

Read More on : Scorpio N Automatic

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Mahindra Scorpio N

Read Full News
  • Mahindra Scorpio Classic
  • Mahindra XUV700
  • Mahindra XUV300
  • Mahindra Bolero
  • Mahindra Bolero Neo
  • Mahindra Thar
  • Mahindra Scorpio N

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNewsMahindra Scorpio N, Scorpio Classic, And XUV700 Account For 69 Percent Of The Carmaker’s Current Pending Orders
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience