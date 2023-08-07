Published On Aug 07, 2023 06:26 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra averages around 48,000 new bookings per month, with the Thar being more popular than the XUV700

At the recent financial results meeting, Mahindra disclosed details of its massive order book, which recorded over 2.8 lakh pending units. The majority of these orders is for its most recent SUV offerings, the Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic.

Model-wise Pending Orders

Model Pending orders* Average bookings per month^ XUV300 and XUV400 11,000 6,000 Thar 68,000 10,000 Bolero and Bolero Neo 8,400 9,000 Scorpio N and Classic 1,17,000 14,000 XUV700 77,000 8,000

^ - These figures are approximations by the brand

The pending orders for the XUV300 and 400 have reduced over the past few months. The Scorpio nameplate - including both Scorpio N and Classic - continues to have the highest backlog of close to 1.17 lakh units. It averages 14,000 new bookings per month, which makes it the most popular Mahindra right now.

The waiting period for the Scorpio N is still over six months on an average across the country. It is currently one of the most versatile SUVs with the ability to be a daily commuter, highway cruiser, and tackle some hardcore off-roading.

Even the Thar and XUV700 are well sought after, The popularity for Thar’s rear-wheel-drive variants make it a good proposition with the lower prices, but its waiting period now averages around four months. The XUV700 has an average wait time of around six months in many cities. Given its current wait times, the brand as a whole is experiencing a cancellation rate of under 8 percent a month which seems to be within the acceptable range for Mahindra.

While Mahindra hasn’t directly revealed the reason behind its burgeoning order books, it’s quite obvious that deliveries are being delayed due to the global socio-economic factors such as international conflicts, supply chain constraints, and chip shortages. Furthermore, the carmaker has plans to increase production capacity as well to stay on top of the order books.

