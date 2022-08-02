Modified On Aug 02, 2022 04:40 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Scorpio

The Scorpio Classic will be sold in base-spec S and top-end S11 variants only

Top-end S11 variant of the Scorpio Classic seen with several visual changes.

Spied with a new grille, a tweaked front bumper, new DRLs and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Will feature a dual-tone black and beige interior with a new 9-inch touchscreen.

Likely to be offered with the option of jump seats or front facing seats at the back.

Scorpio N’s 132PS 2.2-litre diesel and 6-speed manual will be on offer here.

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic has been spied yet again, this time in top-end guise and we can see that the SUV has received several exterior and interior upgrades. The SUV maker is going to sell the older Scorpio with a facelift and a ‘Classic’ suffix.

Up front, there’s the ‘Twin Peaks’ Mahindra logo sitting on the new slatted grille. The bumper has been tweaked and new LED DRLs have been added above the fog lamps. The side profile of the top-end variant will carry a new side applique on the body cladding and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

At the back, you can see the new logo again and the ‘Classic’ badge under the Scorpio lettering, along with the huge vertical reflectors. The OG Scorpio got the vertical taillights, which were replaced by a black cladding in the outgoing model.

The cabin is now finished in a black and beige theme with faux wood inserts in the centre console. Its 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system is replaced by a new (and aftermarket) Android-powered 9-inch unit with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The new logo on the steering wheel and the ‘Scorpio Classic’ on the dashboard are also visible among other updates. Another thing that we can see is that the top-end S11 model here gets side-facing jump seats in the back, which could be offered with the option of front facing seats.

In this new sighting, you can also spot the base-spec ‘S’ variant with black-coloured bumpers and body cladding, and steel wheels. The base model’s interior sports the same dual-tone shade but gets manual AC, centrally-placed power window switches and no audio system.

Mahindra will offer the Scorpio Classic with the Scorpio N’s 2.2-litre diesel engine rated at 132PS and paired with a 6-speed manual stick. The drive will be sent to the rear wheels only, with 4WD limited to the Scorpio N.

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is expected to retail from Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom), possibly undercutting the prices of the outgoing version. It will be a rugged alternative to the likes of compact SUVs, while the Scorpio N will be a bigger, newer and more powerful option.

Source

Read More on : Mahindra Scorpio diesel