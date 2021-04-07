Mahindra Isn’t Interested In Building Sedans Or Hatchbacks, Its Focus Is On SUVs

Modified On Apr 07, 2021 06:45 PM By Dhruv for Mahindra XUV700

A candid chat with Veejay Nakra, the CEO of Mahindra’s Automotive Division, revealed that Mahindra won’t be building any sedans or hatchbacks anytime soon!

CarDekho’s sister-channel, PowerDrift, has recently gone around interviewing quite a few hot shots at major automobile manufacturers. In one such interview, Veejay Nakra, the CEO of Mahindra’s Automotive division, put it out in the open that the company isn’t interested in building sedans or hatchbacks.

It’s not a shocker as there is no sedan in Mahindra’s current lineup as far as internal combustion engines are concerned, and the only thing that could probably be equated to a hatchback is the KUV100. The KUV100 however is there to cater to those who don’t want to spend big bucks but still want to have that SUV-feeling. The only sedan they have on offer is, an electric. It’s called the eVerito and has been derived from their earlier partnership with Renault.

So what is Mahindra’s plan if it doesn’t want to make any sedans or hatchbacks? Well, SUVs, SUVs and more SUVs.The Indian carmaker had three back-to-back SUVs in the pipeline till last year, with the Thar being the first to be launched. The next in line is the newly updated XUV500, that promises to deliver a far richer experience than last time out, and should be here by July 2021. And lastly, it is the iconic Scorpio, that will be brought back in an all new avatar.

2021 Mahindra XUV500

We have already covered these cars in great depth, so you can click on the links below to read more about them individually. You can also check out our interview with Mr Nakra, where we compare him to Amitabh Bachchan, find out what his job interview at Mahindra was like, and also talk a little about cars.

You Might Like: Mahindra To Launch The Second-Generation XUV500 Around July Also Read: New-gen Mahindra Scorpio Launch Likely In Early-2022