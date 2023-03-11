Modified On Mar 11, 2023 04:07 PM By Sonny for Mahindra Thar

The highly anticipated colour option was first introduced with the rear-wheel-drive variants of the SUV

New teaser on Thar’s official socials revealed plans to offer Thar 4WD in a new Arctic White exterior shade.

White colour was introduced as an exclusive option to the new Thar RWD variants.

It is a much needed addition to the 4WD Thar colour palette of four colours - red, black, grey and Aqua Marine.

White body contrasts well against the black details of the Thar like cladding, roof and rear window section.

Expected to be limited to top-spec LX trims when launched.

The second-generation Mahindra Thar arrived on the scene in 2020 to much acclaim, but one area that always needed improvement was the choice of colours for the SUV. It finally got a couple of new exterior shades with the introduction of the rear-wheel-drive Thar, of which Arctic White will now be offered on the 4WD Thar as well. This update was leaked via Mahindra’s official social channels and taken down soon after.

The white shade contrasts well against the dark grey and black details around the Thar such as the roof, the cladding, and the ORVMs. It is a shade that really offers a middle ground between the energetic Rage Red and the sombre shades of grey, black and Aqua Marine blue. In fact, its a shade that even the Mahindra Chief Design Officer, Pratap Bose, likes this colour on the Thar. Meanwhile, the gold-ish shade of Blazing Bronze is still limited to the Thar RWD.

The new Arctic White exterior finish is likely to be limited to the top-spec LX variant while the base variants can be had in the usual choice of red and black. The Thar also comes with the choice of convertible soft tops in that specification.

Engine options for the Thar are three: 118PS 1.5-litre diesel, 130PS 2.2-litre diesel and 150PS 2-litre turbo-petrol. Each can be had with a six-speed manual, while the turbo-petrol and larger diesel unit get the choice of a six-speed automatic as well which depends on the variant. Mahindra is offering the Thar RWD, currently available in white, with the smaller diesel-manual and the petrol-auto powertrains only. Meanwhile, the 4WD Thar gets the bigger diesel engine with manual and automatic transmissions for both engine options.

The Thar RWD variants are priced from Rs 9.99 lakh while the Thar 4WD starts from Rs 13.59 lakh (both are ex-showroom Delhi). In its RWD avatar, the Thar is a lifestyle alternative to subcompact SUVs like the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and even the Mahindra XUV300. The only direct rival for the Thar 4WD is the Force Gurkha with the upcoming Maruti Jimny positioned as a smaller and more practical alternative.

