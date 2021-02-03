  • Login / Register
Mahindra Cars Become Dearer; XUV300, Scorpio, Marazzo And XUV500 Affected

Modified On Feb 03, 2021 04:03 PM By Tarun for Mahindra XUV300

The Thar witnessed a hike earlier in January while the prices of the Alturas remain unchanged

Mahindra

  • The XUV300 sees the highest price hike of up to Rs 65,000. 

  • The sub-compact SUV recently got the petrol-AMT option along with new features for select variants. 

  • The Bolero sees the lowest price hike of up to Rs 23,000. 

  • The price hike has been attributed to rising manufacturing costs. 

Mahindra has updated its website with the new prices of the XUV300, Scorpio, XUV500, Marazzo, Bolero, and KUV100 NXT. The carmaker has hiked the prices due to rising manufacturing costs. The Thar got a price hike in January itself and might soon see another one. The price of the Alturas remains unchanged. Here are the revised prices of all the models: 

Mahindra Scorpio

BS6 Mahindra Scorpio Launched, Prices Up By Up To Rs 60,000

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

S5

Rs 12.42 lakh

Rs 12.68 lakh

Rs 26,000

S7

Rs 14.48 lakh

Rs 14.74 lakh

Rs 26,000

S9

Rs 15.11 lakh

Rs 15.37 lakh

Rs 26,000

S11

Rs 16.27 lakh

Rs 16.53 lakh

Rs 26,000

  • All the variants of the Scorpio see a price hike of Rs 26,000. 

  • Prior to the price hike, the Scorpio retailed from Rs 12.42 lakh to Rs 16.27 lakh. 

  • Currently, it retails from Rs 12.68 lakh to Rs 16.53 lakh. 

  • The new-generation Scorpio is expected to be launched this year with a complete makeover, new engines, and more features. Head here for all details. 

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

Variant

Petrol old price

Petrol new price

Difference

Diesel old price

Diesel new price

Difference

W4

Rs 7.95 lakh

Rs 7.95 lakh

-

Rs 8.70 lakh

Rs 8.70 lakh

-

W6 MT

Rs 8.98 lakh

Rs 9.40 lakh

Rs 42,000

Rs 9.70 lakh

Rs 10 lakh

Rs 30,000

W6 AMT

-

Rs 9.95 lakh

-

Rs 10.20 lakh

Rs 10.62 lakh

Rs 42,000

W8

Rs 9.90 lakh

Rs 10 lakh

Rs 10,000

Rs 10.75 lakh

Rs 11.15 lakh

Rs 40,000

W8 (O)

Rs 11.12 lakh

Rs 11.12 lakh

-

Rs 11.75 lakh

Rs 11.90 lakh

Rs 15,000

W8 (O) AMT

-

Rs 11.77 lakh

-

Rs 11.90 lakh

Rs 12.55 lakh

Rs 65,000

  • The prices of the base-spec W4 petrol and diesel remain unchanged. 

  • The W6 petrol MT variant sees a price hike of Rs 42,000 and the diesel-MT of Rs 30,000. 

  • The W6 petrol-AMT variant was recently launched at Rs 9.95 lakh. The diesel AMT sees a price hike of Rs 42,000. 

  • The price of the W8 petrol variant has been increased by Rs 10,000, while the diesel variant sees a Rs 40,000 hike. 

  • The W8 Diesel AMT has been discontinued. 

  • The top-spec W8 (O) petrol variant sees no price hike, while the diesel variant is dearer by Rs 15,000. 

  • The W8 (O) petrol-AMT was introduced recently at Rs 11.77 lakh. The W8 (O) Diesel-AMT variant sees the highest price hike of Rs 65,000. 

  • The XUV300 currently retails from Rs 7.95 lakh up to Rs 12.55 lakh. 

  • The W6 and W8 (O) variants of the XUV300 also get some new features such as an electric sunroof and connected car technology. Head here for all the details. 

Mahindra XUV500

Mahindra XUV500

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

W5

Rs 13.58 lakh

Rs 13.83 lakh

Rs 25,000

W7

Rs 14.88 lakh

Rs 15.13 lakh

Rs 25,000

W7 AT

Rs 16.08 lakh

Rs 16.33 lakh

Rs 25,000

W9

Rs 16.58 lakh

Rs 16.83 lakh

Rs 25,000

W9 AT

Rs 17.79 lakh

Rs 18.04 lakh

Rs 25,000

W11 (O)

Rs 18.08 lakh

Rs 18.33 lakh

Rs 25,000

W11 (O) AT

Rs 19.31 lakh

Rs 19.56 lakh

Rs 25,000

  • All the variants of the XUV500 see a price hike of Rs 25,000. 

  • Currently, it retails from Rs 13.83 lakh to Rs 19.56 lakh, compared to the earlier Rs 13.58 lakh to Rs 19.31 lakh. 

  • The new-generation XUV500 is expected to be launched in India by March 2021. It will get many premium features including semi-autonomous driving assist. Check out all the details here

Mahindra Bolero

BS6 Mahindra Bolero

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

B4

Rs 8.01 lakh

Rs 8.17 lakh

Rs 16,000

B6

Rs 8.66 lakh

Rs 8.89 lakh

Rs 23,000

B6 (O)

Rs 9.01 lakh

Rs 9.15 lakh

Rs 14,000

  • The prices of the Bolero have been increased by Rs 14,000 to Rs 23,000. 

  • The mid-spec B6 variant sees the highest price hike, followed by the base-spec B4 and the top-end B6 (O) variant. 

  • It currently retails from Rs 8.17 lakh to Rs 9.15 lakh. 

Mahindra KUV100 NXT

Mahindra KUV100 NXT

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

K2

Rs 5.67 lakh

Rs 5.87 lakh

Rs 20,000

K4

Rs 6.14 lakh

Rs 6.34 lakh

Rs 20,000

K6

Rs 6.66 lakh

Rs 6.86 lakh

Rs 20,000

K8

Rs 7.28 lakh

Rs 7.48 lakh

Rs 20,000

  • All the variants of the KUV100 NXT see a steady price hike of Rs 20,000. 

  • It currently retails from Rs 5.87 lakh to Rs 7.48 lakh. 

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo Spotted With AMT Badging

Variant

7-seater old price

7-seater new price

Difference

8-seater old price

8-seater new price

Difference

M2

Rs 11.25 lakh

Rs 11.64 lakh

Rs 39,000

-

Rs 11.64 lakh

-

M4

Rs 12.37 lakh

Rs 12.73 lakh

Rs 36,000

Rs 12.45 lakh

Rs 12.81 lakh

Rs 36,000

M6

Rs 13.51 lakh

Rs 13.72 lakh

Rs 21,000

Rs 13.59 lakh

Rs 13.80 lakh

Rs 21,000

  • The price of the Marazzo has been increased by Rs 21,000 to Rs 39,000, depending on the variant. 

  • The M2 7-seater variant sees a price hike of Rs 39,000. 

  • The M4 7- and 8-seater variants see an increment of Rs 36,000. 

  • Prices of the M6 7- and 8-seater variants have increased by Rs 21,000. 

  • The Marazzo currently retails from Rs 11.64 lakh to Rs 13.59 lakh. 

(Note: All prices, ex-showroom Delhi)

1 comment
1
m
madan
Feb 4, 2021 9:24:23 AM

I purchased car in oct 2020. performance and external quality is good. but internal component not that great started some noise. again boot space is still a consern rest all fine

