Mahindra Cars Become Dearer; XUV300, Scorpio, Marazzo And XUV500 Affected

Modified On Feb 03, 2021 04:03 PM By Tarun for Mahindra XUV300

The Thar witnessed a hike earlier in January while the prices of the Alturas remain unchanged

The XUV300 sees the highest price hike of up to Rs 65,000.

The sub-compact SUV recently got the petrol-AMT option along with new features for select variants.

The Bolero sees the lowest price hike of up to Rs 23,000.

The price hike has been attributed to rising manufacturing costs.

Mahindra has updated its website with the new prices of the XUV300, Scorpio, XUV500, Marazzo, Bolero, and KUV100 NXT. The carmaker has hiked the prices due to rising manufacturing costs. The Thar got a price hike in January itself and might soon see another one. The price of the Alturas remains unchanged. Here are the revised prices of all the models:

Mahindra Scorpio

Variant Old Price New Price Difference S5 Rs 12.42 lakh Rs 12.68 lakh Rs 26,000 S7 Rs 14.48 lakh Rs 14.74 lakh Rs 26,000 S9 Rs 15.11 lakh Rs 15.37 lakh Rs 26,000 S11 Rs 16.27 lakh Rs 16.53 lakh Rs 26,000

All the variants of the Scorpio see a price hike of Rs 26,000.

Prior to the price hike, the Scorpio retailed from Rs 12.42 lakh to Rs 16.27 lakh.

Currently, it retails from Rs 12.68 lakh to Rs 16.53 lakh.

The new-generation Scorpio is expected to be launched this year with a complete makeover, new engines, and more features. Head here for all details.

Mahindra XUV300

Variant Petrol old price Petrol new price Difference Diesel old price Diesel new price Difference W4 Rs 7.95 lakh Rs 7.95 lakh - Rs 8.70 lakh Rs 8.70 lakh - W6 MT Rs 8.98 lakh Rs 9.40 lakh Rs 42,000 Rs 9.70 lakh Rs 10 lakh Rs 30,000 W6 AMT - Rs 9.95 lakh - Rs 10.20 lakh Rs 10.62 lakh Rs 42,000 W8 Rs 9.90 lakh Rs 10 lakh Rs 10,000 Rs 10.75 lakh Rs 11.15 lakh Rs 40,000 W8 (O) Rs 11.12 lakh Rs 11.12 lakh - Rs 11.75 lakh Rs 11.90 lakh Rs 15,000 W8 (O) AMT - Rs 11.77 lakh - Rs 11.90 lakh Rs 12.55 lakh Rs 65,000

The prices of the base-spec W4 petrol and diesel remain unchanged.

The W6 petrol MT variant sees a price hike of Rs 42,000 and the diesel-MT of Rs 30,000.

The W6 petrol-AMT variant was recently launched at Rs 9.95 lakh. The diesel AMT sees a price hike of Rs 42,000.

The price of the W8 petrol variant has been increased by Rs 10,000, while the diesel variant sees a Rs 40,000 hike.

The W8 Diesel AMT has been discontinued.

The top-spec W8 (O) petrol variant sees no price hike, while the diesel variant is dearer by Rs 15,000.

The W8 (O) petrol-AMT was introduced recently at Rs 11.77 lakh. The W8 (O) Diesel-AMT variant sees the highest price hike of Rs 65,000.

The XUV300 currently retails from Rs 7.95 lakh up to Rs 12.55 lakh.

The W6 and W8 (O) variants of the XUV300 also get some new features such as an electric sunroof and connected car technology. Head here for all the details.

Mahindra XUV500

Variant Old Price New Price Difference W5 Rs 13.58 lakh Rs 13.83 lakh Rs 25,000 W7 Rs 14.88 lakh Rs 15.13 lakh Rs 25,000 W7 AT Rs 16.08 lakh Rs 16.33 lakh Rs 25,000 W9 Rs 16.58 lakh Rs 16.83 lakh Rs 25,000 W9 AT Rs 17.79 lakh Rs 18.04 lakh Rs 25,000 W11 (O) Rs 18.08 lakh Rs 18.33 lakh Rs 25,000 W11 (O) AT Rs 19.31 lakh Rs 19.56 lakh Rs 25,000

All the variants of the XUV500 see a price hike of Rs 25,000.

Currently, it retails from Rs 13.83 lakh to Rs 19.56 lakh, compared to the earlier Rs 13.58 lakh to Rs 19.31 lakh.

The new-generation XUV500 is expected to be launched in India by March 2021. It will get many premium features including semi-autonomous driving assist. Check out all the details here.

Mahindra Bolero

Variant Old Price New Price Difference B4 Rs 8.01 lakh Rs 8.17 lakh Rs 16,000 B6 Rs 8.66 lakh Rs 8.89 lakh Rs 23,000 B6 (O) Rs 9.01 lakh Rs 9.15 lakh Rs 14,000

The prices of the Bolero have been increased by Rs 14,000 to Rs 23,000.

The mid-spec B6 variant sees the highest price hike, followed by the base-spec B4 and the top-end B6 (O) variant.

It currently retails from Rs 8.17 lakh to Rs 9.15 lakh.

Mahindra KUV100 NXT

Variant Old Price New Price Difference K2 Rs 5.67 lakh Rs 5.87 lakh Rs 20,000 K4 Rs 6.14 lakh Rs 6.34 lakh Rs 20,000 K6 Rs 6.66 lakh Rs 6.86 lakh Rs 20,000 K8 Rs 7.28 lakh Rs 7.48 lakh Rs 20,000

All the variants of the KUV100 NXT see a steady price hike of Rs 20,000.

It currently retails from Rs 5.87 lakh to Rs 7.48 lakh.

Mahindra Marazzo

Variant 7-seater old price 7-seater new price Difference 8-seater old price 8-seater new price Difference M2 Rs 11.25 lakh Rs 11.64 lakh Rs 39,000 - Rs 11.64 lakh - M4 Rs 12.37 lakh Rs 12.73 lakh Rs 36,000 Rs 12.45 lakh Rs 12.81 lakh Rs 36,000 M6 Rs 13.51 lakh Rs 13.72 lakh Rs 21,000 Rs 13.59 lakh Rs 13.80 lakh Rs 21,000

The price of the Marazzo has been increased by Rs 21,000 to Rs 39,000, depending on the variant.

The M2 7-seater variant sees a price hike of Rs 39,000.

The M4 7- and 8-seater variants see an increment of Rs 36,000.

Prices of the M6 7- and 8-seater variants have increased by Rs 21,000.

The Marazzo currently retails from Rs 11.64 lakh to Rs 13.59 lakh.

(Note: All prices, ex-showroom Delhi)

