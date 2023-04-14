Modified On Apr 14, 2023 10:22 AM By Ansh for Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

Mahindra’s twin-peaks logo and the model name were the only bits under wraps front and rear

The Bolero Neo Plus is the rebranded version of the TUV300 Plus.

Gets the same front fascia as the Bolero Neo.

Expected to come with a 2.2-litre diesel engine making 130PS and 300Nm.

Similar to the TUV300 Plus, the Bolero Neo Plus may come in both 7- and 9-seater configurations.

Can launch by later this year at an expected starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus has been in the works for a long time now with test mules spotted every now and then, and it has been spied on yet again. What basically is a rebranded version of the facelifted TUV300 Plus was being tested on a highway near Pune when it was caught on a camera, and here is everything that can be seen:

How It Looks

In these spy shots, the SUV carries the same design as the Bolero Neo, but with an extended back to make room for more passengers. Its front fascia looks unchanged and the only bit still under wraps is the Mahindra badge, likely the new Twin Peaks logo. From the sides, it's pretty clear that there is another row of seats there, but more or less the design language is the same as its smaller version.

The difference in design can be seen at the back, where it has a rounded look compared to the Bolero Neo, the reflector panels are smaller here and the rear bumper has a slightly different design. It retains the tailgate-mounted spare tyre with the ‘Bolero’ branded housing.

Extended Bolero Neo

When the Bolero Neo launched in 2021 as a rebranded version of the TUV300, it was expected that the TUV300 Plus would also make a comeback with the new name. The Bolero Neo Plus will act like a facelift to the TUV300 Plus, and will most likely come in both 7- and 9-seater configurations.

Powertrain & Features

The Bolero Neo Plus is expected to come with Thar’s 2.2-litre diesel engine that makes 130PS and 300Nm paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. Meanwhile, the regular Bolero Neo uses a 1.5-litre diesel unit tuned to an output of 100PS and 260Nm mated to a 5-speed manual.

When it comes to features, the SUV could get the same features as the Bolero Neo, which comes with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment display, cruise control, height-adjustable driver seat, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors.

Price & Rivals

Mahindra could launch the Bolero Neo Plus later this year at a starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The bigger Bolero will not have any direct rivals in the market, but it can serve as an affordable alternative to the Mahindra Scorpio N.

