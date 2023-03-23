Published On Mar 23, 2023 12:45 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV400 EV

Mahindra has prioritised deliveries of the top-spec EL trim, while those for the entry-level EC variant are slated to start from Diwali

Mahindra unveiled the XUV400 in September 2022 and its bookings opened on Republic Day 2023.

It received over 10,000 bookings within days.

The EV is available in two trims: EC and EL.

It gets two battery pack options: 34.5kWh (375km) and 39.4kWh (456km).

Priced between Rs 15.99 lakh and Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Mahindra XUV400 EV broke cover in September 2022 and went on sale in January 2023. Shortly after, Mahindra opened its bookings on Republic Day. The carmaker has only now started dispatching the EV to customers, and has already delivered 400 units.

A Quick Recap

Within a few days, Mahindra had already garnered over 10,000 bookings for the XUV400. Back then, its waiting period was already stretching up to September 2023. The carmaker has prioritised deliveries of the top-spec and long-range EL variants first, while dispatches of the entry-level EC trim will start only from Diwali.

Also See: Tesla Owners Celebrate Oscar Win For “Naatu Naatu” Song With Stunning Light Show

XUV400 Specifications

The XUV400 EV comes with two battery pack options: 34.5kWh and 39.4kWh. These batteries are mated to a single electric motor (150PS/310Nm). The smaller battery gets an MIDC-claimed range of 375km and the bigger one offers 456km. The electric SUV can do a top speed of 150kmph, and it sprints from 0 to 100kmph in 8.3 seconds.

The charging durations are as follows:

50kW DC Fast Charger: 50 minutes (0-80 percent)

7.2kW AC Charger: 6.5 hours

3.3kW Domestic Charger: 13 hours

Related: Mahindra XUV400 vs Tata Nexon EV Max - Which Electric SUV Delivers The Most Real-world Range?

Prices And Competition

Mahindra has priced the XUV400 EV between Rs 15.99 lakh and Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). While it takes on the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Max, the Mahindra EV also serves as an affordable alternative to the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric.

Read More on : Mahindra XUV400 EV Automatic