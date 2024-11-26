Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e delivery timeline out

The two EVs are slated to arrive at dealerships towards the end of January 2025, customer deliveries are set to begin between February and March 2025

The Mahindra BE 6e and Mahindra XEV 9e, the carmaker’s newest EVs, have been launched, with introductory starting price of Rs 18.90 lakh and Rs 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India), respectively. During the unveiling, the carmaker threw some light on the expected timelines of the full variant-wise price reveal and delivery periods. Let’s check those out.

Launch And Delivery Timelines

Mahindra has stated that the two new EVs will start reaching dealerships towards the end of January 2025. So we believe the carmaker to reveal the complete variant-wise prices of the two EVs during their expected showcase at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

The Indian marque has also announced that customer deliveries of both these offerings will begin from February or March 2025.

Here’s a quick overview of the two new Mahindra EVs:

A Futuristic Design For The Two EVs

While both the EVs feature all-LED lighting, the XEV 9e has a connected LED DRL strip whereas the BE 6e gets C-shaped LED DRLs. The XEV 9e has vertically stacked dual-pod LED projector headlights, while they are placed horizontally on the BE 6e.

Other design similarities between the two include 19-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels (with an option to get even 20-inch units), and flush-type door handles at the front. The rear door handles, on both the models, are mounted on their C-pillars. The ‘XEV 9e’ and ‘BE 6e’ monikers on the respective models round off the exterior design highlights of the two newest Mahindra offerings.

Get A Minimalistic Appeal Inside

The cabin of the two EVs share a 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo (Infinity logo on the XEV 9e and the ‘BE’ logo on the 6e) in the centre. While the BE 6e’s cabin has grey seat upholstery, the XEV 9e gets a 2-tone theme.

But the biggest talking point in the two EVs is their respective integrated setup for the digital screens. While the XEV 9e has three 12.3-inch displays (including the digital instrument cluster and a passenger-side unit), the BE 6e misses out on the co-driver side display.

Packed With Tech

Both the EVs are feature-rich offerings as well as Mahindra has equipped the two with wireless phone charger, multi-zone AC, a 1400 W 16-speaker sound system, and an augmented reality-based heads-up display.

The duo’s safety package comprises seven airbags (as standard), an electronic parking brake, park assist, and a 360-degree camera. They also get level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning and adaptive cruise control.

Battery Pack And Range

Mahindra is offering the BE 6e and XEV 9e with the following electric powertrains:

Specification Mahindra BE 6e Mahindra XEV 9e Battery Pack 59 kWh/ 79 kWh 59 kWh/ 79 kWh No. of electric motor 1 1 Power 231 PS/ 286 PS 231 PS/ 286 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm Drivetrain RWD* RWD*

*RWD: rear-wheel-drive

Although the two get a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) setup only, the INGLO platform (which they are based on) also supports the all-wheel-drive (AWD) option. There are three drive modes: Range, Everyday and Race.

Both EVs support 175 kW DC fast charging, which can charge the battery packs from 20 percent to 80 percent in just 20 minutes. Mahindra has stated that two charger options of 7.3 kWh and 11.2 kWh will be made available on a chargeable basis for the two models.

Price And Competition

The Mahindra BE 6e is priced from Rs 18.90 lakh while the XEV 9e starts at Rs 21.90 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). While the XEV 9e competes with the upcoming Tata Harrier EV and Tata Safari EV, the BE 6e rivals the Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, and the upcoming Maruti eVX and Hyundai Creta EV.

