Modified On Dec 11, 2022 11:35 AM By Tarun

The new expressway will be a nice scenic drive passing through THREE wildlife sanctuaries

Honourable Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi has inaugurated India’s longest expressway, the Mahasamruddhi Mahamarg. The new expressway spans over 700 kilometres and starts from Mumbai going all the way to Nagpur. The first phase of the expressway will be open for people which is from Shirdi to Nagpur and spans over 500 kilometres. The Mumbai to Shirdi part is under construction and will soon be functional.

So, before you plan your next road trip on this new expressway, here are seven facts you need to know about the Mumbai-Nagpur Mahamarg:

Saves Up Half Your Travel Time!

Mumbai to Nagpur, currently, is a 16-hour drive, which will be cut short by a massive 50 percent. With the new expressway, you will be able to touchdown Nagpur in around eight hours. However, until the Mumbai-Shirdi connection is built, the total commute time will be around 12 hours, which still saves a significant period of time.

Connects 10 Districts And Almost 400 Villages

The expressway runs from the Thane and Mumbai, which fall on the western part of Maharashtra up to Nagpur, which is on the other end of the state. The highway connects major districts such as Nagpur, Buldhana, Amravati, Wardha, Washim, Thane, Aurangabad, Akola, Bhiwandi, and Nashik. You also have 392 villages which will now be connected to each other. Importantly, the Mahasamruddhi Mahamarg is also connected to the Golden Quadrilateral, via Thane.

150 KMPH Speed Limit!

You can officially drive your car up to a speed limit of 150kmph, which is the highest in the country. While the official speed limit of epxressway is up to 120kmph, but all the major routes include Mumbai-Pune and the new Purvanchal expressway has a limit of 100kmph. We’re not sure if the entire route has the same speed limit but it could possibly be for select parts of the highway.

Six Lane Highways

The Mahasamruddhi Mahamarg will have three lanes on each side of the highway, with a width of 120 metres, making it a six-lane highway. However, the government has designed it in a way so that it can be converted into eight lanes in future.

To Connect Four Wildlife Sanctuaries

The new expressway will be connected to four wildlife sanctuaries, namely, Tadoba Tiger Reserve, Pench National park, Gautala sanctuary, and Tansa Wildlife sanctuary. The expressway actually passes through Pench and to avoid any disturbance to the wildlife, eight underpasses and overpasses are also being built. If you’re lucky enough, you might just spot a tiger as Pench is famous for that.

To Connect Several Tourist Places

The Mumbai-Nagpur expressway will connect many tourist attractions like Shirdi, Bibi ka Maqbara, Sula Vineyards, Trimbakeshaw Shiv temple, Lonar (famous for the lake formed by a crater), and Ajanta Ellora caves. All these attractions are within a 90-kilometre radius of the expressway and dedicated connecting turns will be made for them.

To Get Several Charging Stations And Resorts

The government is also developing several facilities along the expressway, including massive fuel pumps, hotels, food malls, wildlife resorts, and charging stations. There will be charging stations on each side of the highway, every 40-50 kilometres. This should keep the range-anxiety EV owners relaxed. With many nightstays and resorts planned, travellers can also plan weekend getaways and avoid night time travelling.