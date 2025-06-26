Made-In-India Hyundai Alcazar Is Called Hyundai Creta Grand In International Markets, Here’s All You Need To Know

The only significant difference between the Alcazar and the Creta Grand is in the powertrain department

The Hyundai Alcazar is sold as the Hyundai Creta Grand in overseas markets like Mexico, Latin America, and the Middle East. While the two are essentially the same SUVs underneath, they differ only in name and powertrain options. In this report, we take a closer look at how similar or different the India-spec Alcazar is from its international counterpart.

Design

There is practically no difference in design between the Hyundai Alcazar and the Hyundai Creta Grand. They have the same connected LED DRL upfront with the H-shaped insignias and the boxy LED headlamps below. Both sit on 18-inch alloy wheels and get connected LED taillamps as well as a rugged bumper with a faux skid plate at the back.

There are differences in the colour options offered for the two in both exterior and interior. The Alcazar gets a White and Black dual tone and six other monotone colour options:

Robust Emerald (also available in a Matte finish)

Starry Night

Abyss Black

Titan Gray (Matte)

Atlas White

In comparison, the Creta Grand gets all the above paint options and an additional Fiery Red shade, which is not there in the Alcazar’s palette.

While the Hyundai Alcazar in India comes in a single Brown and Navy Blue cabin theme, the Hyundai Creta Grand gets four different cabin themes, including the one offered with the Alcazar. The other three options are Dark Gray paired with Light Gray, All Black, and Dark Gray with Beige. No changes have been made to the cabin design apart from its left-hand drive orientation.

Other Features & Safety

The Hyundai Creta Grand shares the same features as the India-spec Hyundai Alcazar. That includes features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated seats for the first and second rows (six-seater only), 8-way power-adjustable front seats with memory function for the driver, a wireless phone charger, ambient lighting, dual-zone auto AC, a digital key, a panoramic sunroof, rear window sunshades, paddle shifters, multi-drive modes, and an 8-speaker Bose sound system.

Even in terms of safety, both the SUVs get 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist and hill descent control, rain sensing wipers, auto headlamps, electronic parking brake with auto hold, blind spot monitor, a 360-degree camera and level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

Powertrain Options

This is where the main difference lies between the Alcazar and Creta Grand. While both share the same diesel engine, the Creta Grand comes with a 2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine as opposed to the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine offered with the Alcazar.

Hyundai Alcazar Hyundai Creta Grand Engine 1.5-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre diesel 2-litre petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 160 PS 116 PS 159 PS 115 PS Torque 253 Nm 250 Nm 191 Nm 250 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

*AT- torque converter automatic, DCT- dual clutch transmission

Price & Rivals

The Creta Grand, aka Hyundai Alcazar in India, is priced from Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 21.70 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It competes with the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, Mahindra Scorpio N and Mahindra XUV700.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.