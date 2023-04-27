Modified On Apr 27, 2023 01:10 PM By Tarun for Toyota Innova Hycross

It will be Maruti’s second strong-hybrid offering and the first one with ADAS safety tech

Maruti will launch its version of the Innova Hycross by July.

It will get a panoramic sunroof, 10-inch touchscreen system, and the radar-based safety tech, ADAS.

Will use the Hycross’s 2-litre petrol engine with the strong-hybrid option, which claims up to 21.1kmpl.

Prices are expected to start from around Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota recently put the bookings of the Innova Hycross’ top-spec models on hold, due to soaring demand. The waiting period has soared to over 12 months. Worry not. Maruti’s version of the MPV is also coming soon, possibly by July.

In the company’s recent annual financial results conference, Maruti Suzuki Chairman, RC Bhargava, revealed, “We will be sourcing a vehicle from Toyota, which is a 3-row strong hybrid and a top-of-the-line vehicle in terms of price. The volume will not be very large but it will be a pathbreaker,” Bhargava said. The Maruti boss further added that this strong-hybrid MPV should go on sale roughly in the next two months.

The Innova Hycross-based MPV will be the first Toyota-badged Maruti. The Maruti MPV will use the same underpinnings, powertrains, transmission, and the strong-hybrid technology of the Hycross. Even the Grand Vitara and Hyryder share their platforms and powertrains.

The Maruti MPV will borrow the Innova’s premium feature list, which includes a panoramic sunroof, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital driver’s display, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, and powered second-row Ottoman seats. Safety will be covered by ADAS (advanced driver assistance system), up to six airbags, and a 360-degree camera. The Maruti MPV will get an identical feature list as of the Innova.

The Toyota Innova Hycross uses a 2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, with the option of strong-hybrid technology. The strong-hybrid variants claim a fuel economy of up to 21.1kmpl. A CVT transmission is standard for the standard petrol engine, while the hybrid variants get an e-CVT. The same platform and engine will be seen on the Maruti MPV.

The Innova Hycross is priced from Rs 19.40 lakh to Rs 29.72 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Maruti’s version is also expected to start from close to Rs 20 lakh. Just like the Innova, there won’t be any direct rival to the Maruti MPV, other than its Toyota cousin.

