Apart from the exchange and corporate benefits, the carmaker is also offering a two-year maintenance package

The Citroen C3 is sold in two trims: Live and Feel.

It does not get any cash discount.

Citroen is offering two years of free maintenance.

Citroen retails the C3 from Rs 5.88 lakh to Rs 8.15 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

While other carmakers have put offers on most models in their lineup, Citroen has only put them on the C3, understandably due to the facelifted C5 Aircross being a relatively recent launch. Citroen has put different offers on the C3 and they are mentioned below.

Offers Amount Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 10,000 2 Years Maintenance Package Approximately Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 30,000

A corporate/Government employee bonus of up to Rs 10,000 is also available.

Buyers can opt for either the corporate discount or the government bonus.

The two-year maintenance package includes two free services (after the first free one) making the first three services free for the customer.

Citroen’s hatchback comes with two engine options: a 1.2-litre petrol unit making 82PS and 115Nm paired with a five-speed manual and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine which makes 110PS and 190Nm paired with a six-speed manual.

Currently, the carmaker is working on an electric version of the C3, the C3 EV, which might get a 50kWh battery pack and a range of up to 350km. Also, an undisguised test mule of the C3 was spied on recently, which could likely become its new top-spec variant.

The Citroen C3 is sold in two broad trims: Live and Feel, priced between Rs 5.88 lakh and Rs 8.15 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It rivals the likes of Maruti Wagon R, Celerio and Tata Tiago.

Note: These offers may differ based on your location and the variant chosen. We recommend you contact your nearest Citroen dealership to get more details.

