Modified On Nov 17, 2022 10:43 AM By Rohit for PMV EaS E

Most of the features in this list make the micro EV easier and to drive

India has just gotten its most affordable electric car yet in the form of the PMV EaS-E, priced from Rs 4.79 lakh (introductory ex-showroom). The EV maker says it’s already bagged nearly 6,000 pre-orders for the EaS-E (globally) while fresh bookings are also underway.

The EaS-E is packed with interesting details, and we found these five to be the quirkiest aspects of the micro EV:

1) E Feet Free Mode

Perhaps the most interesting and unique feature of the EaS-E is the ‘E Feet Free Mode.’ Unlike standard EVs and automatic cars, which get a creep function to move ahead in slow-moving traffic, the EaS-E gets steering-mounted controls to toggle between speeds of up to 20kmph so that your feet stay off the brake and accelerator pedals. Braking happens electronically (via regen). PMV says it’s a world-first feature which it has introduced in its EV.

2) More Doors Than Seats

The PMV EV has a twist in the tale when it comes to the number of seats and doors. While there have been some micro or compact electric cars which have two doors and a four-seater layout, it’s the exact opposite in the EaS-E’s case, i.e., four doors and two seats. Also, its steering wheel is placed in the middle of the centre console.

3) Remote Functions

Despite being a sub-Rs 5 lakh (introductory ex-showroom) offering, PMV has put plenty of tech in the EV. Included in that list, the EaS-E gets remote functions or telematics to lock/unlock the doors, use the AC and windows, and even to switch on/off the headlights.

4) Some Parts Look Familiar

The EaS-E has certain design bits which remind you of some cars of other manufacturers. For example, the steering wheel and steering-mounted controls of the PMV EV hark back to those seen on the third-gen Honda City and Jazz, respectively. It even seems to have drawn inspiration from Maruti cars like the Wagon R and Swift when it comes to the flap-style AC vents and Skoda-VW models for its ORVM (outside rearview mirror) housings.

5) Remote Park Assist

Another feature which is worth mentioning is the inclusion of remote park assist at this price point. It’s the only car in India at this price which gets this convenience. As seen on luxury cars, the remote parking assist on the EaS-E parks or moves it out of tight spots by moving forward or backward in a straight line, which is controlled via the EV’s app on your smartphone.

