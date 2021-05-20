Lexus’ First Electric Car To Be Introduced In 2022

Modified On May 20, 2021 03:42 PM By Dhruv

Lexus, a pioneer in luxury cars, has been making hybrid vehicles since 2005

Japanese luxury carmaker Lexus will be introducing two new electrified models: a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle based on a current mass market model in 2021, and its first-ever fully battery-powered electric vehicle in 2022.

The news was shared in a press release, detailing Lexus’ electric journey since 2005, its impact on the environment, and its future plans. The company plans to bring in 20 electrified vehicles by 2025, 10 of which will be battery-powered.

Another landmark feat achieved by Lexus when it comes to electric vehicles is the sale of 2 million cars in April 2021. Lexus currently has nine hybrid vehicles (self charging) in its portfolio: the LS Hybrid, ES Hybrid, IS Hybrid, LC Hybrid, RC Hybrid, CT Hybrid, UX Hybrid, RX Hybrid, and NX Hybrid.

The battery-powered electric vehicle coming in 2022 will be a first for Lexus, and going by market trends, we wouldn’t be surprised if it were an SUV. However, Lexus has given no indication of what kind of a car it will be. So we’ll just have to wait and watch.