May 27, 2024

Two of the six new models – the Thar 5-door and new-gen Bolero – slated to go on sale by 2030, have already been confirmed

In a recent investor meeting, Mahindra highlighted some of the new models coming our way in the next few years. While it’s already known that Mahindra’s Born Electric (BE) range of EVs will be introduced starting late 2024, the Indian carmaker revealed plans to launch SIX new internal combustion engine (ICE) powered SUVs by 2030. So here’s a guess at what these six upcoming new Mahindra offerings could be:

Mahindra Thar 5-door

The first model on the list is an obvious one: the Mahindra Thar 5-door. It has already been confirmed for launch in 2024 with the global reveal set for August. It will be a bigger and more practical alternative to the Maruti Jimny and Thar 3-door, thanks to the longer wheelbase and extra set of doors. Expect it to share its powertrains with the 3-door model but with added performance, and more feature-packed equipment on board such as a bigger touchscreen and some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

New-gen Mahindra Bolero

Back in 2021, it was revealed that the Mahindra Bolero will be introduced in a new-generation avatar by 2026. It will likely remain a body-on-frame offering, intended for rugged use as one of the most popular work-horse SUVs of the country. The existing model has been on sale since 2000, without any major overhaul. Even with the generational update, it is expected to carry on with the option of a 1.5-litre diesel unit with dimensions that are ideal for tax breaks and lower prices. We are expecting Mahindra to make it a better-equipped utility vehicle with a few modern features such as a basic infotainment unit and more safety tech such as multiple airbags and electronic stability control (ESC) on board.

Mahindra XUV 1XO

Mahindra was probably one of the first entrants in the micro-SUV space, long before the segment was even coined, with the KUV100. Unfortunately, the execution missed the mark with poor sales and the model was discontinued in April 2023 owing to the stricter emission norms. Given that the segment now has two strong contenders in the form of Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch, the latter of which is also one of the best-selling models every month, we are confident that Mahindra is likely developing a new model to compete in this space as well. Also, its recent trademark filing and application for the XUV 1XO moniker could be the right fit for its new attempt at a micro SUV, which will slot below the recently launched XUV 3XO.

Mahindra XUV 5XO

Another recent trademark from Mahindra was the XUV 5XO moniker which will likely be used to introduce a compact SUV to be positioned between the XUV 3XO sub-4m SUV and the XUV700 midsize SUV. Following the discontinuation of the XUV500 midsize SUV in 2021, replaced by the even bigger XUV700, there is room for Mahindra to introduce a monocoque compact SUV. The new XUV 5XO will be similarly sized as compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Grand Vitara, and will likely be equipped with modern features like dual-integrated displays for the infotainment and instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, ADAS and multi-zone climate control.

Mahindra XUV700 Coupe

Mahindra is preparing the all-electric derivative of the XUV700, currently known as the XUV.e8, to go on sale sometime in 2024. Alongside the reveal of the XUV.e8, the carmaker had also announced the XUV.e9, the coupe version of the all-electric XUV700. We thus believe that Mahindra could choose to bring out an ICE derivative as well for the XUV.e9, which could be positioned as an SUV-coupe alternative to the XUV700. Mahindra has had its eyes on a SUV-coupe for many years, first hinted at by the XUV Aero Concept that debuted at the 2016 Auto Expo. Now, the masses are more accepting of this body style, suggested by the imminent arrival of the Tata Curvv, and Mahindra is readying a bigger alternative. We can expect the XUV.e9’s ICE counterpart to get both petrol and diesel engines, same as the XUV700.

Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup

Lastly, Mahindra might also be stretching the SUV terminology for the production-spec Mahindra Scorpio N-based pickup truck, a project previewed in concept form in August 2023. It would be a rival to the likes of the Isuzu V-Cross and Toyota Hilux. It could retain the same design elements as the rugged off-road-specific tyres, chunky bumpers, and the payload area as seen on the concept for the production-ready model. It will likely be offered with just the 2.2-litre diesel powertrain of the Scorpio N SUV along with the 4x4 hardware. However, we don’t expect it to be launched anytime sooner than 2026.

Which of these six models are you most excited about? And what other segments do you think Mahindra should target? Let us know in the comments.