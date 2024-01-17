Modified On Jan 17, 2024 01:02 PM By Ansh for Tata Punch EV

The Punch EV comes with two battery pack options: 25kWh and 35kWh, and gets a range of up to 421 km

Gets width-spanning LED DRLs, aerodynamic alloy wheels and vertically placed LED headlights.

Cabin gets a dual-tone theme, dual 10.25-inch displays and leatherette upholstery.

Features include ventilated front seats, 360-degree camera, and a touch-enabled climate control panel.

Prices range from Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 14.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom).

The Tata Punch EV has been launched after a long wait, and its prices start from Rs 10.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The electric micro-SUV, the first in its segment, gets design cues from the facelifted Tata Nexon EV. It comes with two battery pack options, premium creature comforts and a range of up to 421 km.

Here is everything you need to know about the Punch EV, starting from its variant-wise prices.

Prices

Introductory Ex-showroom Prices Variant Medium Range Long Range Smart Rs 10.99 lakh NA Smart + Rs 11.49 lakh NA Adventure Rs 11.99 lakh Rs 12.99 lakh Empowered Rs 12.79 lakh Rs 13.99 lakh Empowered + Rs 13.29 lakh Rs 14.49 lakh

Note:- If you want a sunroof with the Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered + variants, you’ll have to shell out Rs 50,000 more.

The Punch EV’s starting price is Rs 5 lakh more than its ICE (internal combustion engine) version, the main contributor being the battery pack. Compared to the Tata Tiago EV, Tata’s most affordable electric offering, the Punch EV is more expensive by Rs 2.3 lakh. The Long Range version of the Punch EV gets the option of a 7.2 kW AC charger for an additional Rs 50,000.

Powertrain Details

Tata is offering the Punch EV with two battery pack options, same as all other Tata.ev products. They’re split into MR (Mid Range) and LR (Long Range), with the range and performance specifications listed below:

Tata Punch EV Variants Medium Range Long Range Battery Pack 25 kWh 35 kWh Power 82 PS 122 PS Torque 114 Nm 190 Nm Claimed Range (NEDC) 315 km 421 km Top Speed 110 kmph 140 kmph

For charging options, the Punch EV supports 50 kW DC fast charging, using which its battery pack can be juiced up from 10-80 percent in 56 minutes. For charging at home, the Punch EV comes with the option of two AC chargers, 7.2 kW and 3.3 kW, and their charging times are below.

Charger Medium Range (25 kWh) Long Range (35 kWh) 50 kW DC Fast Charger (10-80%) 56 minutes 56 minutes 7.2 kW AC Home Charger (10-100%) 3.6 hours 5 hours 3.3 kW AC Home Charger (10-100%) 9.4 hours 13.5 hours

Design

On the outside, the Punch EV has gone with Tata’s new design language. The fascia gets width-spanning LED DRLs, vertically placed LED headlights, a big bumper and a sleek skid plate. The side profile has 16-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels, and the door handle for the rear doors is placed on the C pillar. The rear profile looks more or less the same as the petrol-powered Punch.

Inside, the electric SUV gets a dual-tone black and grey cabin with a layered dashboard design. It features Tata’s new two-spoke steering wheel with a backlit Tata logo, a centre console finished in gloss black, and leatherette upholstery.

Features & Safety

The cabin features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, automatic climate control with a touch-enabled panel, and ventilated front seats. It also gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger, Arcade.ev to watch TV shows/movies, cruise control and a single-pane sunroof.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Facelift vs Kia Seltos vs Maruti Grand Vitara vs Honda Elevate: Price Talk

In terms of safety, it offers 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic parking brake with auto hold, a 360-degree camera, and a blind view monitor.

Rivals

The Tata Punch EV serves as a direct rival to the Citroen eC3. It can also be considered a premium alternative to the Tata Tiago EV, Tata Tigor EV and the MG Comet EV.

Read More on : Punch EV AMT