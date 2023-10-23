Latest Tata Curvv Spy Shots Reveal More Of Its Coupe Design

Modified On Oct 23, 2023 11:45 AM By Rohit for Tata Curvv

It will be offered as both an ICE (internal combustion engine) model and an EV, and both will launch in 2024

The Tata Curvv was showcased in concept form at the Auto Expo 2023.

Latest sightings reveal LED lighting setup, with split headlights like the new Nexon.

Inside, it will likely have dual displays, a 2-spoke steering wheel with backlit ‘Tata’ logo, and touch-based climate control panel.

Other features on board will likely include ventilated seats, 6 airbags, and a 360-degree camera.

Will be powered by a new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine; could get Nexon’s 7-speed DCT.

Tata Curvv prices could start at Rs 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

After being caught on camera for the first time in July this year, the Tata Curvv has been spied on test again as the SUV gets closer to its production specification. The latest test mule, however, was not as heavily clad in camouflage and showed multiple new design details of the upcoming Hyundai Creta-rival.

Fresh Revelations Made

The spied test mule revealed the new Tata car’s coupe-like roofline for the first time in a road-going form, which is similar to the design prevalent on SUV-coupes of luxury marques like BMW and Mercedes-Benz. It also showed the split-LED headlight setup as seen on recently launched facelifted Tata models like the Nexon, Harrier and Safari, with the headlights being stacked vertically.

In profile, it had a different alloy wheel setup than that of the Curvv concept displayed at Auto Expo 2023. While not much was visible at its rear, the spy shot suggests this area of design will be quite similar to the Curvv concept with the sleek and angular LED taillights, and the chunky tailgate.

What Will It Get On The Inside?

Although the latest set of spy shots didn’t throw any light on the interior of Tata’s SUV-coupe, we do expect it to have similarities with that of the new Nexon. This includes 2 large displays, a modern 2-spoke steering wheel with the backlit ‘Tata’ logo, and the new touch-based climate control panel.

In terms of features, we expect the Tata Curvv to come with a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display (from the Nexon and Nexon EV), ventilated seats, cruise control, and push-button start/stop. Its safety kit could include 6 airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera. It might even offer some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) functionalities like autonomous-emergency braking and blind spot assist.

Powertrain Details

Tata will offer the Curvv with its new turbocharged 1.2-litre petrol engine (125PS/225Nm). Its gearbox options are yet to be confirmed, but one of them could be the same 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) as the Nexon facelift. It is unknown what other engines might be on offer.

It will also have an electric iteration built on Tata’s Gen2 platform, which will have a claimed range of up to 500km. Details of the electric powertrain are still limited. The EV is slated to arrive ahead of the internal combustion engine (ICE) model.

Expected Price And Competition

We believe the Tata Curvv could be priced from Rs 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be an SUV-coupe alternative to compact SUVs such as the Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Citroen C3 Aircross, and MG Astor. The Curvv is expected to go on sale sometime in mid-2024.

