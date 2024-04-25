Published On Apr 25, 2024 02:04 PM By Ansh for Lamborghini Urus

It gets a 29.5 kWh battery pack and electric motors to support the 4-litre V8 for doing 0-100 kmph in just 3.4 seconds

Gets a 4-litre V8 that makes 620 PS and 800 Nm.

With the added electric motor, it has a combined output of 800 PS and 950 Nm.

It can go 60 km with AWD purely in EV mode.

The Urus SE comes with subtle exterior design changes and a bigger infotainment system.

Expected to launch in India in the first half of 2025.

The Lamborghini Urus SE has been unveiled globally as the carmaker’s first plug-in hybrid sports SUV, and it comes with a powerful 800 PS hybrid system with a twin-turbo V8 engine. This Urus SE also gets some styling updates, and here is what all it offers:

Powertrain

The electrification of Lamborghinis is finally here and now it’s happened to their top-seller as well. The Urus SE still makes use of a 4-litre turbocharged V8 engine but now makes 620 PS and 800 Nm, and is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, all connected to an all-wheel-drive system. This engine is assisted by a plug-in hybrid system, which has a 25.9 kWh battery pack powering an electric motor, and together with the engine, this hybrid setup makes 800 PS and 950 Nm.

The Italian performance brand claims a 0-100 kmph time of just 3.4 seconds for the new Urus SE, which is 0.1 seconds faster than the Urus S. Plus, since it is a plug-in hybrid vehicle, it also has a pure EV mode which can cover 60 km at speeds of up to 130 kmph. Since the electric motor itself is housed inside the transmission, its power (192 PS/ 483 Nm) is being delivered to all four wheels.

Design

To the untrained eye, the Urus SE will look exactly the same as the Urus S, but the carmaker has made some changes in the details. Firstly, the Urus SE gets a slightly redesigned bonnet minus the air scoops, and the headlights also get a different design for the DRLs. The iconic Y-signature is replaced by a softer C-shaped outline. It also gets a slightly redesigned grille and front bumper.

From the sides, we see the Urus SE comes with new all-black alloy wheels, and it gets multiple wheel options, ranging from 21 inches to 23 inches. The design changes at the rear are more significant, with a redesigned boot lip and a new bumper and diffuser, and, as per Lamborghini, a lot of these new design changes have been inspired by the Revuelto.

It’s not all about show as the new rear is said to increase high-speed downforce by 35 percent over the Urus S.

Cabin & Features

The cabin of the Urus SE has also been inspired from the Revuelto and gets a slightly redesigned dashboard, along with orange styling elements on the dashboard, doors, and on the centre console. The overall design of the cabin is pretty much the same, but the dashboard has been revamped to accommodate a new, bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The cabin is also available in multiple colours and open to individual customisation of buyers.

Apart from the new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the Urus SE also gets a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, multi-zone climate control, powered seats, ventilated seats, and a panoramic sunroof. In terms of safety, assume clever traction and stability control systems, multiple airbags and maybe optional extras like rearview camera and driver assistance features.

Expected Price & Launch

The Lamborghini Urus SE will be launched in the international market in the coming months and we can expect to see it on Indian roads within a year. When launched in India, the Urus SE is expected to be priced north of Rs 4.5 crore (ex-showroom).

