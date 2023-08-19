Published On Aug 19, 2023 08:31 AM By Ansh

The Lanzador concept EV stays close to its roots as it takes heavy inspiration from previous Lamborghini models

Lamborghini has unwrapped its electric car concept called the Lamborghini Lanzador. The four-seater electric crossover SUV concept previews the carmaker’s first fully electric model and its design draws a resemblance to other models from the brand’s portfolio.

Fusion Exterior Design

It can be reasonably argued that the Lanzador is not one of Lamborghini’s usual beauties, and a far cry from its last four-door concept, the Estoque. However, it does blend from other Lamborghinis. For instance, the front of the Lanzador looks a lot like the Urus with its high-mounted bumper, pointy nose and similarly shaped air dams. But these air dams appear to have closed panels, unlike the Urus.

From the sides, it gets a mixed design. While it does get squarish wheel arches and side cladding like the Urus, its body shape resembles the carmaker’s sports cars with its sleek design and extended rear end. Overall, it appears to be a fusion between a Huracan and an Urus.

The rear profile focuses on making this crossover look more muscular, which it gets from the massive bumper, sharp cuts on the protruding rear profile and sleek air dams on the sides. It also gets a three-insignia tail lamps design as previously seen on the Sian FKP 37.

Shocking Interiors

From the inside, the Lanzador concept looks futuristic. The black dashboard is layered with silver and golden inserts and it curves in the middle. The steering wheel gets a similar colour treatment and behind that there is a fully digital instrument cluster. While there is no centre-mounted infotainment display, there is one for the front passenger. There is also a centre tunnel with minimalistic geometric switchgear, which adds to the futuristic cockpit look. However, it still has a start-stop button with a red flip-cover, retaining more of that Lamborghini essence.

The concept gets sporty bucket seats for all passengers in a grey and golden hue. While these seats do complement the design of the cabin, the production-spec version of the Lanzador will most likely get relatively conventional seats to easily accommodate passengers while still offering a sporty thrill.

Power? Lots Of It

As of now, there is not much information about the battery pack powering the Lanzador, but Lamborghini has revealed that it has two electric motors, one on each axle giving the Lanzador an all-wheel drive setup. As per Lamborghini, this electric motor setup delivers over one megawatt, which translates to over 1360PS, making it the most powerful Lamborghini model to date.

A Lamborghini EV is not just about peak performance output but also about range and aerodynamics. As such the Lanzador features a new application of the marque’s active aero systems such as the front air shutter and movable splitter. At the back, narrow airblades can extend out of the sides and from the diffuser for better downforce.

Green Details

As an EV of the future, the Lamborghini Lanzador concept uses various sustainably sourced and recycled materials throughout its construction. The cabin features elements made from 3D-printed recycled fibers while also using regenerated carbon to reduce the use of fresh carbon fibre without sacrificing on the material's rigged and lightweight properties.

Launch Timelines

Lamborghini will reveal the production-ready model of the Lanzador by 2028 with likely a lot of exterior and interior changes. But the overall shape and proportions of the EV may be quite similar to this concept. When launched, it will be Lamborghini’s first road-going electric car and will be an alternative to the likes of the Tesla Model X, Lucid Gravity, and Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo.

On the occasion of unveiling its first preview of the brand’s fourth model, Chairman and CEO of Lamborghini, Stephan Winkelmann stated, “For us, the fourth model is the absolutely logical extension of the existing portfolio - the perfect link between Urus and our super sports cars."