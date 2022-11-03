English | हिंदी

Kia’s Popular MPV Gets Pricier By Up To Rs 50,000

Published On Nov 03, 2022 05:27 PM By Shreyash for Kia Carens

The Carens made its entry into the market just last February and this is already its second price hike

Kia Carens

  • Prices of the petrol models have surged by up to Rs 50,000, while the diesel variants are costlier by up to Rs 40,000.
  • The Premium, Prestige and Prestige Plus trims of the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol MT have been least affected by the hike.
  • The Carens’ prices now range from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Kia has announced yet another price increase for the Carens, its second since its launch earlier this year. With a price hike of up to Rs 50,000 across all variants, the Carens will now set you back from anywhere between Rs 10 lakh to 18 lakh, ex-showroom.

The variant-wise revised pricing is listed below:

Petrol:

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

1.5-litre MT

 

 

 

Premium

Rs 9.6 lakh

Rs 10 lakh

+Rs 40,000

Prestige

Rs 10.7 lakh

Rs 11.2 lakh

+Rs 50,000

1.4-litre Turbo-petrol MT

 

 

 

Premium 

Rs 11.2 lakh

Rs 11.3 lakh

+Rs 10,000

Prestige

Rs 12.4 lakh

Rs 12.5 lakh

+Rs 10,000

Prestige Plus

Rs 13.9 lakh

Rs 14 lakh

+Rs 10,000

Luxury

Rs 15.3 lakh

Rs 15.45 lakh

+Rs 15,000

Luxury Plus 6-seater

Rs 16.55 lakh

Rs 16.75 lakh

+Rs 20,000

Luxury Plus 7-seater

Rs 16.6 lakh

Rs 16.8 lakh

+Rs 20,000

1.4-litre Turbo-petrol DCT

 

 

 

Prestige Plus

Rs 14.8 lakh

Rs 15 lakh

+Rs 20,000

Luxury Plus 6-seater

Rs 17.45 lakh

Rs 17.65 lakh

+Rs 20,000

Luxury Plus 7-seater

Rs 17.5 lakh

Rs 17.7 lakh

+Rs 20,000
  • The Premium and Prestige trims with the 1.5-litre petrol manual, i.e., the most affordable options of the Carens, have received the biggest hike of Rs 40,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively. All other variants have gotten pricier by Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000.

Also Read: Kia Announces A Voluntary Recall For Carens

Kia Carens Rear Profile

Diesel:

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

1.5-litre MT

 

Premium

Rs 11.4 lakh

Rs 11.7 lakh

+Rs 30,000

Prestige

Rs 12.6 lakh

Rs 12.90 lakh

+Rs 30,000

Prestige Plus

Rs 14.1 lakh

Rs 14.40 lakh

+Rs 30,000

Luxury

Rs 15.5 lakh

Rs 15.85 lakh

+Rs 35,000

Luxury Plus 6-seater

Rs 16.75 lakh

Rs 17.05 lakh

+Rs 40,000

Luxury Plus 7-seater

Rs 16.8 lakh

Rs 17.10 lakh

+Rs 30,000

1.5-litre AT

 

Luxury Plus 6-seater

Rs 17.65 lakh

Rs 17.95 lakh

+Rs 30,000

Luxury Plus 7-seater

Rs 17.7 lakh

Rs 18 lakh

+Rs 30,000
  • From the table above, it’s clear that most diesel variants have gotten dearer by Rs 30,000. However, the Luxury and Luxury Plus 6-seater have received a bigger hike of Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000 respectively.

Also Read: Renault Triber Vs Kia Carens - MPV Crash Test Rating Compared

Kia’s MPV is offered with three different engines: a 1.5-litre petrol making 115PS and 144Nm, a 1.4-litre turbo petrol producing 140PS and 242Nm, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that puts out 114PS and 250Nm. All three units are paired to a six-speed manual transmission, with the turbo-petrol and diesel engines being offered with seven-speed DCT and six-speed automatic transmission options as well.

Kia Carens Interiors

The Carens boasts features such as 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital driver’s display, cruise control and electric one-touch folding second-row seats. The higher variants are also equipped with 64-colour ambient lighting, ventilated front seats and a sunroof.

Also Read: Kia Carens Vs Maruti Ertiga - Crash Test Ratings Compared

The Kia Carens is a premium alternative to the Maruti XL6 and Ertiga, and also an affordable option to the Toyota Innova Crysta.

Note: All the mentioned prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Read More on : Carens diesel

