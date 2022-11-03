Published On Nov 03, 2022 05:27 PM By Shreyash for Kia Carens

The Carens made its entry into the market just last February and this is already its second price hike

Prices of the petrol models have surged by up to Rs 50,000, while the diesel variants are costlier by up to Rs 40,000.

The Premium, Prestige and Prestige Plus trims of the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol MT have been least affected by the hike.

The Carens’ prices now range from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Kia has announced yet another price increase for the Carens, its second since its launch earlier this year. With a price hike of up to Rs 50,000 across all variants, the Carens will now set you back from anywhere between Rs 10 lakh to 18 lakh, ex-showroom.

The variant-wise revised pricing is listed below:

Petrol:

Variant Old Price New Price Difference 1.5-litre MT Premium Rs 9.6 lakh Rs 10 lakh +Rs 40,000 Prestige Rs 10.7 lakh Rs 11.2 lakh +Rs 50,000 1.4-litre Turbo-petrol MT Premium Rs 11.2 lakh Rs 11.3 lakh +Rs 10,000 Prestige Rs 12.4 lakh Rs 12.5 lakh +Rs 10,000 Prestige Plus Rs 13.9 lakh Rs 14 lakh +Rs 10,000 Luxury Rs 15.3 lakh Rs 15.45 lakh +Rs 15,000 Luxury Plus 6-seater Rs 16.55 lakh Rs 16.75 lakh +Rs 20,000 Luxury Plus 7-seater Rs 16.6 lakh Rs 16.8 lakh +Rs 20,000 1.4-litre Turbo-petrol DCT Prestige Plus Rs 14.8 lakh Rs 15 lakh +Rs 20,000 Luxury Plus 6-seater Rs 17.45 lakh Rs 17.65 lakh +Rs 20,000 Luxury Plus 7-seater Rs 17.5 lakh Rs 17.7 lakh +Rs 20,000

The Premium and Prestige trims with the 1.5-litre petrol manual, i.e., the most affordable options of the Carens, have received the biggest hike of Rs 40,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively. All other variants have gotten pricier by Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000.

Diesel:

Variant Old Price New Price Difference 1.5-litre MT Premium Rs 11.4 lakh Rs 11.7 lakh +Rs 30,000 Prestige Rs 12.6 lakh Rs 12.90 lakh +Rs 30,000 Prestige Plus Rs 14.1 lakh Rs 14.40 lakh +Rs 30,000 Luxury Rs 15.5 lakh Rs 15.85 lakh +Rs 35,000 Luxury Plus 6-seater Rs 16.75 lakh Rs 17.05 lakh +Rs 40,000 Luxury Plus 7-seater Rs 16.8 lakh Rs 17.10 lakh +Rs 30,000 1.5-litre AT Luxury Plus 6-seater Rs 17.65 lakh Rs 17.95 lakh +Rs 30,000 Luxury Plus 7-seater Rs 17.7 lakh Rs 18 lakh +Rs 30,000

From the table above, it’s clear that most diesel variants have gotten dearer by Rs 30,000. However, the Luxury and Luxury Plus 6-seater have received a bigger hike of Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000 respectively.

Kia’s MPV is offered with three different engines: a 1.5-litre petrol making 115PS and 144Nm, a 1.4-litre turbo petrol producing 140PS and 242Nm, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that puts out 114PS and 250Nm. All three units are paired to a six-speed manual transmission, with the turbo-petrol and diesel engines being offered with seven-speed DCT and six-speed automatic transmission options as well.

The Carens boasts features such as 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital driver’s display, cruise control and electric one-touch folding second-row seats. The higher variants are also equipped with 64-colour ambient lighting, ventilated front seats and a sunroof.

The Kia Carens is a premium alternative to the Maruti XL6 and Ertiga, and also an affordable option to the Toyota Innova Crysta.

Note: All the mentioned prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

