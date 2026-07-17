Kia Syros EV vs Kia Syros ICE: What’s The Difference?

If you are in the market looking for a value-for-money sub-compact SUV, then this is the right time! Kia has recently unveiled its latest model, the Kia Syros EV, in the indian market. The electric SUV is being offered with two battery options and 6 variants. While the existing Syros ICE is already a value-for-money offering from Kia’s stable, you may end up in confusion as to which one to choose. Here in this report, we are taking a detailed comparison of the Kia Syros EV and its ICE sibling, the Syros.

Price

Model Kia Syros EV Kia Syros ICE Price Rs 13 lakh to 18 lakh (Expected) Rs 8.42 lakh to Rs 15 lakh

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom

While Kia has not revealed prices for the Syros EV yet, we expect it to be priced between Rs 13 lakh and Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Syros ICE, meanwhile, retails in the range of Rs 8.42 lakh and Rs 15 lakh.

With these figures, the Syros EV may turn out to be around Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh more expensive than its petrol- and diesel-powered sibling.

Exterior

Both the Syros EV and the Syros ICE possess the same design treatment, with the unconventional front end featuring a pulled-up bumper design. The flat bonnet and the bumper give a funky yet serious look to the SUV. The body-coloured inserts on the bumper, the vertically placed headlamps with squarish projector units and the LED DRLs give a sporty feel to the SUV.

However, there is a slight design tweak on the bumper if you look carefully. Above and below the registration plate, there are air dams placed for internal cooling. The Syros EV gets a thinner air dam above the registration plate, and the lower-placed ones remain the same for both SUVs. Also, the Syros EV gets a charging port just above the front left wheel arch.

In profile, both the SUVs carry the same silhouette, with A, C, and D-pillars blacked out, giving a floating roof effect and a sporty feel to the SUV. Both the Syros EV and the Syros ICE get roof rails and blacked-out ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors). The thick wheel arch cladding that merges with the tail lamp, the headlamps, flush door handles and the flattened side panels are the signature elements of the Kia Syros. The EV version gets a distinctive aero alloy wheel design while the ICE version gets a standard dual-tone alloy wheel.

As for the rear, both SUVs carry an identical design treatment. The flattened-out tailgate, the two-part LED taillamp setup, and the sculpted bumper with body-coloured design elements are carried over well. A roof spoiler is present above the rear windshield, giving a unique look to the SUVs.

Dimensions The overall dimensions of the Kia Syros EV and the Kia Syros remain identical, except for the height, as the EV is lower by 10 mm.

Interior

Inside, the major change that you notice is a three-spoke steering wheel for the EV, like the one we saw on the Seltos, while the ICE version carries over with a two-spoke unit. The centre console of the EV holds two concealed cup holders, and below that you get a wireless charger and storage space, while gear selection is operated by a column-mounted shifter. That said, the Syros ICE gets a more conventional setup with a gear shifter between the front occupants.

Aside from these changes, the overall interior layout remains the same between both versions, with a segmented dashboard design with a three-screen setup that includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, the 5-inch climate control screen and the 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster.

Features

Feature Kia Syros EV Kia Syros ICE Auto LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED foglamps ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Wheels 17-inch Aero Alloy Wheels 17-inch Alloy Wheels Roof Rails ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ (64 colours) ❌ Infotainment Setup 12.3-inch touchscreen 12.3-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster 12.3-inch fully digital 12.3-inch fully digital Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 8-speaker Harman Kardon Sound System 8-speaker Harman Kardon Sound System Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅(Adaptive) ✅(Adaptive) Automatic Climate Control ✅ ✅ Keyless entry ✅ ✅ Digital Key ✅ ❌ Ventilated front and rear seats ✅(Front and rear) ✅(Front and rear) Powered seats ✅(4-way powered driver only) ✅(4-way powered driver only) Panoramic Sunroof ✅ Panoramic ✅ Panoramic Front and rear centre Armrest ✅ ✅ Paddle Shifter ✅ ✅ Multi-drive Modes ✅ ✅ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ V2L (Vehicle-to-load) ✅ ❌ Airbags 6 airbags 6 airbags 360-degree Camera ✅ ❌(Rear view only) ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ Front and rear parking sensors ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ Rear wiper and washer ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅ ADAS ✅ (Level 2) ✅ (Level 2)

The feature list in the Kia Syros EV and the Kia Syros ICE is near-identical, with the EV getting a few exclusive features.

Comfort features such as the panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless charger, powered driver's seat, dual 12.3-inch display setup, ambient lighting, and automatic climate control are all carried over to the EV.

The safety part also looks comprehensive, with 6 airbags, front and rear parking sensors, and Level-2 ADAS and a 5-star BNCAP safety rating.

However, the Syros EV has an advantage with the Vehicle-to-Load feature, being an EV.

Powertrain

Kia Syros EV

Here is an in-depth look at the drivetrain details of the Syros EV:

Battery 42 kWh (Standard Range) 51.4 kWh (Extended Range) No of electric motor(s) 1 1 Claimed range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 443 kms 526 kms Power 135 PS 171 PS Torque 255 Nm 255 Nm

The Syros EV is offered with a 42 kWh standard-range battery option and a 51.4 kWh extended-range battery option, with 135 PS and 171 PS of power respectively.

Both variants use a single front-mounted electric motor, making it front-wheel drive.

The power output increases significantly from 135 PS in the standard range variant to 171 PS in the extended range variant, despite both battery packs producing an identical 255 Nm of torque.

If you are a buyer prioritising affordability and planning to use the SUV for short drives and daily commutes, then the 42 kWh battery option would be sufficient for you.

If you travel a lot and are looking for higher range and want stronger performance, then the 51.4 kWh battery option is for you.

Kia Syros ICE

Here is an in-depth look at the powertrain details of the Syros ICE:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 120 PS 116 PS Torque 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Claimed Fuel Efficiency (ARAI) 18.2 kmpl (MT), 17.68 kmpl (DCT) 20.75 kmpl (MT), 17.65 kmpl (AT)

DCT- dual clutch transmission (automatic), AT- torque converter automatic transmission

The ICE version of the Syros is offered with a 1-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options, producing 120 PS and 116 PS respectively.

The turbo-petrol engine produces 120 PS, which is 4 PS more than the diesel engine’s 116 PS figure.

If fuel economy is your priority, then the diesel engine is ideal with a 20.75 kmpl figure (with the manual transmission).

If you prioritise a spirited driving experience, then the 1-litre turbo petrol engine offers a sportier and refined experience.

Both engines are offered with manual and automatic transmission options so that you have the flexibility to choose based on your preference.

Rivals

The Kia Syros EV hasn't been launched yet, but we expect the launch to take place by the end of this month and deliveries to commence soon after. When launched, the Kia Syros EV will rival the Tata Nexon EV, VinFast VF6, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV and the MG Windsor EV.

The ICE version of the Syros, on the other hand, rivals the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Renault Kiger, Skoda Kylaq, and Nissan Magnite.