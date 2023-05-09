Kia Sonet Gets A New ‘Aurochs’ Edition; Priced From Rs 11.85 Lakh

Modified On May 09, 2023 02:47 PM By Tarun for Kia Sonet

This new visually-enhanced-looking edition is based on the HTX Anniversary edition variant

Gets tweaked front and rear skid plates and side door cladding with tangerine accents.

No changes to the interior and features list.

Continues with the same 1-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines, with the choice of iMT and automatic.

Commands Rs 40,000 over the HTX variant.

Kia has silently introduced a new ‘Aurochs’ edition to the Sonet lineup. The limited-run edition is based on the existing HTX Anniversary Edition variant and is priced from Rs 11.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

HTX AE Aurochs Edition Price Turbo-iMT Rs 11.85 lakh Turbo-DCT Rs 12.39 lakh Diesel-iMT Rs 12.65 lakh Diesel-AT Rs 13.45 lakh

The Aurochs edition doesn’t exactly replace the Anniversary Edition, but you now get the latter only with this package. As a result, it doesn’t demand any premium over the Anniversary edition and is priced from Rs 11.85 lakh to Rs 13.45 lakh. Compared to the HTX variant, it’s Rs 40,000 costlier.

What’s New?

The changes to the Aurochs Edition are just cosmetic. Up front, you get a tweaked skid plate design with tangerine accents. The same finish is seen on the grille and there’s the exclusive ‘Aurochs’ badging as well. It gets the same 16-inch alloy wheels but with the tangerine wheel cap surround. The side profile is further enhanced by a new skid plate with tangerine door garnish. The rear skid plate has also been tweaked with the redesigned which gets the tangerine accents.

While the HTX variant can be had in six shades, this edition is available only in four options - Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl, Sparkling Silver, and Glacier White Pearl.

No changes have been made to its interior theme, as it continues with the same black and beige interior with leatherette seats.

Any Feature Upgrades?

No features have been added additionally to the Sonet Aurochs edition. It continues with LED headlamps, an electric sunroof, an 8-inch touchscreen system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, push button start-stop, automatic AC, and paddle shifters (only for automatic variants).

Safety is covered by four airbags, electronic stability control, rear parking camera, hill hold assist, and traction control.

Powertrain Options

The Sonet Aurochs edition is available with the option of 120PS 1-litre turbo-petrol and 115PS 1.5-litre diesel engines. The turbo-petrol unit can be had with 6-speed iMT (clutch without manual) and 7-speed DCT (dual clutch automatic), while the diesel is paired with 6-speed iMT and 6-speed AT.

