Kia Sonet Facelift: Here’s What To Expect

Modified On Dec 04, 2023 03:36 PM By Rohit for Kia Sonet 2024

The Kia Sonet is getting its first proper mid-life refresh with most of the changes focussed around its exterior design and feature list

The Kia Sonet facelift has just been teased for the first time ahead of its India debut. It’s the first thorough update for the SUV since it went on sale back in 2020, which marked Kia’s entry into the sub-4m space. Here’s what you can expect from the updated Kia SUV:

Design Revisions Inside And Out

Based on the previous spy shots and the official teaser, Kia has made most of the revisions to the SUV’s exterior. These include an updated grille, fresh LED headlights with longer fang-shaped LED DRLs, and a restyled front bumper housing sleek LED fog lamps.

Its profile will only see one big change in the form of a different alloy wheel design. At the back, we are expecting the 2024 Kia Sonet to have the same connected LED taillight setup as the new Kia Seltos, and a refreshed bumper.

The only big changes expected on the inside are a new climate control panel and revised upholstery. Its recent teaser confirmed the 2024 Sonet will be fitted with the same 10.25-inch touchscreen system as the outgoing model.

Tech On Board

Kia is expected to offer the new Sonet with a 360-degree camera and a semi-digital driver’s display. The existing model’s equipment such as the wireless phone charging, single-pane sunroof, ventilated front seats, and cruise control will likely be carried forward.

The sub-4m SUV’s safety kit will likely comprise six airbags as standard, front and rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and even advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Changes Under Its Hood?

The facelifted Sonet won’t get any changes under the hood over the outgoing model. Its engine-gearbox options will include:

Specification 1.2-litre Petrol 1-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque 115 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed iMT, 6-speed AT

We would like to note that there were unconfirmed reports that Kia could bring back a conventional manual transmission option for the diesel engine to replace the iMT (manual without clutch pedal) option. If you are considering a new sub-compact SUV with a diesel-manual option, we would recommend waiting to see if Kia does make that change with the facelifted Sonet.

Competition Check

Kia’s updated SUV will continue to be a part of the crowded sub-4m SUV space, rivalling the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and the Maruti Fronx crossover.

Also Read: The Last 3 New Cars That You Will See In 2023: An Electrified Lambo And Two Small SUVs

Expected Prices And Launch Timeline

We expect the Kia Sonet facelift to go on sale sometime in early 2024. Its prices are likely to start from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Would you be waiting for the new Sonet or are you looking at one of its rivals? Drop your thoughts in the comments.

Read More on : Sonet Automatic