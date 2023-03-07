Modified On Mar 07, 2023 12:00 PM By Tarun for Kia Seltos

This engine’s output is rated at an impressive 160PS in the Hyundai Alcazar

Sources suggest the Carens and Seltos will replace the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol with a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit.

In Hyundai cars, this engine is more powerful and makes 160PS and 253Nm.

The turbo-petrol variants of both the Kias will offer a choice of six-speed iMT and seven-speed DCT.

The new turbo variants are expected to command a significant premium.

The Kia Seltos and Carens are set to receive a new (and updated) engine, which will be BS6 Phase 2 compliant. According to our dealer sources, both the Kia cars are slated to get the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine introduced by sister brand Hyundai in the updated Alcazar and will also be offered with the upcoming new generation Verna.

A More Powerful Engine!

The new 1.5-litre T-GDi engine is rated at a peak performance of 160PS and 253Nm in the Hyundai models, and the same tune is expected for the Kia offerings. That’s 10PS and 11Nm more than the current 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine found in the Seltos and Carens. This would make the Seltos the most powerful model in its segment, ahead of the Skoda-VW duo of Kushaq and Taigun, along with the Creta which is also due to get the same 160PS turbo-petrol engine.

Transmission Options

Like their diesel variants, the Seltos and Carens will be ditching the six-speed manual transmission in favour of a six-speed iMT (manual without clutch pedal) for the new turbo-petrol engine. However, the automatic option will remain the same - a seven-speed DCT (dual clutch auto).

While the Carens will reportedly offer the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with all variants, the Seltos’ updated variant selection for the new engine is yet to be finalised.

Expected Price Hike

We’re expecting a significant increase in the prices of those variants of the Seltos and Carens that will feature the new turbo-petrol engine. It is also possible that the Seltos may only get this new engine as part of a facelift expected to arrive in mid 2023.

All variants of these Kia models are expected to get dearer soon with the other engines - 1.5-litre petrol and diesel being updated to meet the latest BS6 Phase II emission norms. The SUV currently retails from Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 19.15 lakh, rivalling the might of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Toyota Hyryder, and Volkswagen Taigun. The Kia Carens is priced from Rs 10.19 lakh to Rs 18.45 lakh, positioned between the Maruti XL6 and the Toyota Innova Hycross.

(all prices ex-showroom Delhi)

