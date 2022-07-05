Modified On Jul 05, 2022 04:59 PM By CarDekho

By August, Kia will install 15 fast 150kWh DC chargers in its EV dealerships situated across 12 cities in the country

With the launch of the Kia EV6 earlier this year, Kia set its electric innings in India in motion. Following that, the carmaker has installed India’s fastest DC charger with a capacity of 150kWh at its Dhingra dealership in Gurugram.

It is Kia’s first step toward any kind of EV charging infrastructure in the country and the Korean marque plans to follow it up by installing a further 15 150kWh chargers in its EV dealerships situated across 12 cities in the country by August 2022.

The 150kWh charger is capable of replenishing a battery from 10 to 80 per cent in about 42 minutes. The speed will vary depending on the model plugged in and customers can avail the service by reaching any of the dealerships and paying according to their usage.

You can go through the press release for a more details:

Kia India inaugurates India’s fastest ‘150kWh’ charger for passenger vehicles in Gurgaon

· First DC fast charger with 150kWh capacity installed at Dhingra Kia, Gurgaon

· Kia India will be installing more charging stations this year, across its EV dealerships

New Delhi, 05 July 2022: Kia India, one of the fastest growing carmakers in the country, today inaugurated India’s fastest charger for passenger vehicles at its dealership in Gurgaon. With a capacity of 150 kWh, this DC fast charger is installed at Dhingra Kia, Gurgaon. In line with the company’s commitment to offer world-class mobility solutions, this initiative is expected to provide access to charging solutions to all EV owners. With this, Kia India has taken its first step towards developing an EV infrastructure in the country and will be setting up more charging stations this year, across its EV dealerships.

Speaking on the occasion, Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said, "We started with the ambition of making EV ownership aspirational and launched our global best EV – the Kia EV6 in India, earlier this year. To take things further, we're now incredibly excited to inaugurate the first DC fast charger for passenger vehicles with 150 kWh charging capacity, playing our role in India’s EV growth story. At Kia India, it is our constant endeavour to provide a superior customer experience and we believe that such fast-charging solutions will take away issues of range anxiety & charging time that EV owners face. We have begun the journey of providing an unparalleled EV experience across all our EV dealerships in the country and here, we will be able to cater to the charging requirements of EVs from other OEMs as well. We shall be installing a total of 15 such chargers across 12 cities by August, 2022, and are hopeful that such small steps will go a long way in fostering EV adoption in the country."

Equipped with 150kWh power, this fast charger can provide 10-80% of charging less than 42 minutes (may vary depending on the model). Customers can visit the Gurgaon dealership to access the charging by paying as per the usage.

Kia India recently launched its first fully electric car, Kia EV6 in India which is based on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) platform and features Kia's "Opposites United" design philosophy. Kia EV6 offers a range of 528 km on a full charge, thereby keeping range anxiety at bay. Kia India is committed to offering sustainable mobility solutions and is working towards developing charging infrastructure in the country to provide a hassle-free ownership experience for its customers. As part of its EV roadmap, Kia will be launching its India-centric EV by 2025.