JSW Motors Readying For Brand Launch, All You Need To Know About India’s Latest Carmaker

We have reported previously that JSW Group is planning to launch its own brand in the passenger vehicle business, with numerous test mules of its first offerings being spotted over the course of the last one year.

While it'll still be sometime before you can drive one of these cars home in India, the brand launch is set to take place around Diwali this year (October-November 2026), here’s a look at what we know so far:

What Is JSW Motors?

Notably, the JSW Group already has a presence in the passenger vehicle segment, given that it now holds a 35 percent stake in MG Motor India; a development that has emerged after the SAIC group decided to form a strategic joint venture in 2023.

However, the new outfit, called JSW Motors, will operate as a completely separate entity with its own production, distribution network and R&D capabilities. Reportedly, the brand is already working on setting up its own production facility in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra that will have an installed capacity of up to 3.5 lakh units per year.

Upcoming Products

From what we know so far, the brand has tied up with Chinese automaker Chery to bring in its first few offerings as CKDs (Completely Knocked Down kits), which include the Jetour T2, Chery iCAR V23 and Jaecoo J5 SUVs which are likely to be positioned in the mid-size and premium SUV segments. These SUVs will be sold under the JSW nameplate, and may have a few tweaks specific to the Indian market. Here is a brief look at each one:

Jetour T2

Expected Price: Rs 35 lakh to Rs 38 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Jetour T2 has been spied testing multiple times, and gets a retro-cool theme with a boxy design, a tailgate-mounted spare wheel and squared-off LED headlamps. While exact India-specifications are yet to be revealed, it gets multiple turbo-petrol and plug-in hybrid powertrains globally. Its feature highlights include a panoramic sunroof, 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 6 airbags, Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) and a 360-degree camera.

Chery iCAR V23

Expected Price: Rs 20 lakh to Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Chery iCAR V23 could be the second offering from the carmaker, offering retro-themed looks with flared fenders, round headlamps and chunky proportions. In global markets, it is powered by two fully-electric powertrains with a claimed range of up to 430 kms, and gets features such as Level 2 ADAS, 15.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 7-speaker sound system, automatic climate control and 6 airbags.

Jaecoo J5

Expected Price: Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom)

Considering the more recent spottings, the Jaecoo J5 is likely to be the third model to wear the JSW Motors badge. It gets a sleek and modern styling with slim headlamps, a large chrome grille and large alloy wheels. Internationally, it is available with 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and fully-electric drivetrains. In terms of features, the J5 is equipped with a 13.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, in-car Karaoke system, powered tailgate, 7 airbags, Level 2 ADAS and a 360-degree camera.

CarDekho Says…

With little experience in the passenger vehicle segment, JSW Group is making a bold bet by entering the market with all guns blazing. However, all three models that it is looking to kickstart its operations with have been fairly successful globally, and with its recent learnings through JSW MG Motor India, it is safe to say that the brand is serious in its approach. That being said, details are sparse currently and more will be known only in due course of time, so stay tuned to CarDekho as we bring you all the latest news in the automotive industry.