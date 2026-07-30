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    JSW Motors iCar V23 To Get An AWD Setup: Here’s What We Know!

    It could be the very first electric off-roader in the Indian automotive market!

    Tirth
    Tirth
    Published On Jul 30, 2026 17:14 IST
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    Published OnJul 30, 2026 14:37 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 30, 2026 17:14 IST
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    2026 JSW Chery iCar V23

    As JSW Motors is gearing up (or dare we say, charging up) for their India operations, we have an update on one of their initial offerings in the Indian market, the Chery iCar V23.  

    The iCar V23 is expected to be a rugged off-road electric SUV, which could be an interesting addition to the off-road range of products offered in the Indian market.

    Let’s take a look at what we know:

    Will Get A Dual-Motor Setup

    The India-spec electric SUV is expected to borrow the AWD powertrain from the global-spec Chery iCar V23. This setup features one motor on each axle, enabling all-wheel-drive capability while offering brisk performance.

    2026 JSW Chery iCar V23

    The global model also supports up to 6.6 kW AC charging and 104 kW DC fast charging, although the charging specifications for the India-spec version are yet to be confirmed.

    Expected Drivetrain

    In foreign markets, the dual-motor AWD version of the iCar V23 is powered by an 81.76 kWh NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) battery pack with a stated NEDC-certified range of 430 km. 

    Specification

    Expected Details

    Battery Pack

    81.76 kWh (NMC)

    Drivetrain

    Dual-motor AWD

    Power

    211 PS

    Torque

    292 Nm

    Claimed Range

    430 km (NEDC)

    0-100 kmph

    7.5 seconds (claimed)

    Top Speed

    140 kmph

    AC Charging

    Up to 6.6 kW

    DC Fast Charging

    Up to 104 kW

    The two electric motors generate 211 PS and 292 Nm, allowing the SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 140 kmph. 

    The global-spec model also supports up to 6.6 kW AC charging and 104 kW DC fast charging; however, the charging specification for the India-spec version has yet to be confirmed.

    JSW-Chery iCar V23: Overview

    The upcoming electric SUV has already been seen testing several times in India, with test mules closely resembling the global-spec iCar V23. It has a tough, boxy look with round LED headlights, thick bumpers, squared wheel arches, rectangular LED taillights and a spare wheel mounted on the tailgate.

    2026 JSW Chery iCar V23

    Globally, the iCar V23 measures 4,220 mm in length, 1,915 mm in width, and 1,845 mm in height, with a 2,735 mm wheelbase and 210 mm of ground clearance. For context, the Maruti Jimny is 3,985 mm long, while the Mahindra Thar Roxx is 4,428 mm long, putting the JSW eSUV squarely between the two in terms of overall dimensions, considering the segment it will compete in.

    2026 JSW Chery iCar V23

    The interior is centred around a 15.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system and is expected to include features such as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 540-degree camera, powered and ventilated front seats, Vehicle-to-Load (V2L), a digital key, a 7-speaker sound system, multiple drive modes, and a level-2 ADAS suite.

    Expected Launch Date, Price And Rivals

    While JSW Motors’ brand debut is expected to happen soon in India, we expect the products to start arriving sometime around the festive season. 

    We expect it to be priced in the Rs 20 lakh to Rs 30 lakh price bracket, considering it to be an electric SUV with a dual-motor setup. 

    2026 JSW Chery iCar V23

    While it will not have a direct competitor in the electric off-roader market, the JSW SUV will be an electric option to the Mahindra Thar Roxx. It is also likely to compete with the upcoming Mahindra Thar E once it is released. 

    Aside from these, customers might compare it to other electric SUVs like the Tata Sierra EV, Tata Harrier EV, and VinFast VF7, all of which have AWD options. Other competitors in the same price range could include the Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, Maruti e Vitara, and its Toyota counterpart, the Urban Cruiser Ebella.

    CarDekho Says…

    While lifestyle off-roaders such as the Mahindra Thar Roxx and Maruti Jimny already have a loyal following, neither has an all-electric option on offer. This might make the iCar V23 a tempting option for those looking for the rugged looks and go-anywhere appeal of an off-roader combined with the instant performance and lower running costs of an EV. 

    2026 JSW Chery iCar V23

    If JSW can price it competitively, it has the potential to become one of the most unique electric SUVs on the market in India.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Tirth
    Tirth
    Tirth Pandya is a Senior Correspondent with the CarDekho Group and an automotive media professional with over 6 years of experience covering cars, EVs, and the ever-evolving world of mobility. An Automobile Engineering graduate, he specialises in automotive news, feature writing, launch coverage, and experiential storytelling. His love for machines began long before his professional career, fuelled by an enduring fascination with cars and even aeroplanes. Since entering the industry in 2020, he has spent countless hours on the road, chasing stories that take him from bustling city streets to remote off-road trails, always searching for the next great automotive experience. He combines technical expertise with a genuine passion for driving and exploration to bring readers engaging, insightful, and human-centric stories that capture not just the machines but also the emotions, adventures, and people behind them.Read more

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