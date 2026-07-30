JSW Motors iCar V23 To Get An AWD Setup: Here’s What We Know!

As JSW Motors is gearing up (or dare we say, charging up) for their India operations, we have an update on one of their initial offerings in the Indian market, the Chery iCar V23.

The iCar V23 is expected to be a rugged off-road electric SUV, which could be an interesting addition to the off-road range of products offered in the Indian market.

Let’s take a look at what we know:

Will Get A Dual-Motor Setup

The India-spec electric SUV is expected to borrow the AWD powertrain from the global-spec Chery iCar V23. This setup features one motor on each axle, enabling all-wheel-drive capability while offering brisk performance.

The global model also supports up to 6.6 kW AC charging and 104 kW DC fast charging, although the charging specifications for the India-spec version are yet to be confirmed.

Expected Drivetrain

In foreign markets, the dual-motor AWD version of the iCar V23 is powered by an 81.76 kWh NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) battery pack with a stated NEDC-certified range of 430 km.

Specification Expected Details Battery Pack 81.76 kWh (NMC) Drivetrain Dual-motor AWD Power 211 PS Torque 292 Nm Claimed Range 430 km (NEDC) 0-100 kmph 7.5 seconds (claimed) Top Speed 140 kmph AC Charging Up to 6.6 kW DC Fast Charging Up to 104 kW

The two electric motors generate 211 PS and 292 Nm, allowing the SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 140 kmph.

The global-spec model also supports up to 6.6 kW AC charging and 104 kW DC fast charging; however, the charging specification for the India-spec version has yet to be confirmed.

JSW-Chery iCar V23: Overview

The upcoming electric SUV has already been seen testing several times in India, with test mules closely resembling the global-spec iCar V23. It has a tough, boxy look with round LED headlights, thick bumpers, squared wheel arches, rectangular LED taillights and a spare wheel mounted on the tailgate.

Globally, the iCar V23 measures 4,220 mm in length, 1,915 mm in width, and 1,845 mm in height, with a 2,735 mm wheelbase and 210 mm of ground clearance. For context, the Maruti Jimny is 3,985 mm long, while the Mahindra Thar Roxx is 4,428 mm long, putting the JSW eSUV squarely between the two in terms of overall dimensions, considering the segment it will compete in.

The interior is centred around a 15.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system and is expected to include features such as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 540-degree camera, powered and ventilated front seats, Vehicle-to-Load (V2L), a digital key, a 7-speaker sound system, multiple drive modes, and a level-2 ADAS suite.

Expected Launch Date, Price And Rivals

While JSW Motors’ brand debut is expected to happen soon in India, we expect the products to start arriving sometime around the festive season.

We expect it to be priced in the Rs 20 lakh to Rs 30 lakh price bracket, considering it to be an electric SUV with a dual-motor setup.

While it will not have a direct competitor in the electric off-roader market, the JSW SUV will be an electric option to the Mahindra Thar Roxx. It is also likely to compete with the upcoming Mahindra Thar E once it is released.

Aside from these, customers might compare it to other electric SUVs like the Tata Sierra EV, Tata Harrier EV, and VinFast VF7, all of which have AWD options. Other competitors in the same price range could include the Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, Maruti e Vitara, and its Toyota counterpart, the Urban Cruiser Ebella.

CarDekho Says…

While lifestyle off-roaders such as the Mahindra Thar Roxx and Maruti Jimny already have a loyal following, neither has an all-electric option on offer. This might make the iCar V23 a tempting option for those looking for the rugged looks and go-anywhere appeal of an off-roader combined with the instant performance and lower running costs of an EV.

If JSW can price it competitively, it has the potential to become one of the most unique electric SUVs on the market in India.