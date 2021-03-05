Jeep’s Rival To The Hyundai Venue And Kia Sonet Will Debut Next Year

Modified On Mar 05, 2021 09:54 AM By Sonny

The smallest Jeep SUV yet is likely to be a petrol-only offering based on a Citroen platform with plug-in hybrid technology for 4x4 variants

New report states Jeep subcompact SUV to begin European production in second half of 2022.

Jeep likely to debut all-new entry-level SUV in first half of 2022.

The sub-4m SUV is due to be launched in India as a locally-built model.

It could be underpinned by Groupe PSA’s compact platform as part of the French conglomerate’s merger with FCA to form Stellantis.

The new subcompact SUV could be a petrol-only offering with the same 4x4 plug-in hybrid powertrain as the Renegade 4xe.

Jeep could launch its entry-level model in India by late 2022 or early 2023.

Image for representational purpose only

The Jeep lineup in India is set to expand over the next couple of years with a high degree of localisation to also make them more affordable. While the first all-new product will be a three-row Fortuner-rivalling SUV, a sub-4m SUV offering is also in the works. A recent report from Automotive News Europe stated that the European production for this small SUV is scheduled to commence from 2022 at the Tychy factory in Poland.

Jeep had announced its intent to enter the sub-compact SUV space in India in 2018. It is possible that some of the carmaker’s plans got delayed by the pandemic last year. Meanwhile, Jeep’s parent company FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) has merged with French conglomerate Groupe PSA (Peugeot and Citroen) and are now collectively known as Stellantis. As a result, the Jeep sub-4m SUV is expected to be underpinned by PSA’s Compact Modular Platform (CMP), which is compatible with electrified powertrains as well. This new entry-level model would be positioned below the Jeep Renegade, currently the brand’s smallest SUV (not offered in India).

The Jeep subcompact SUV will likely be offered with a petrol engine only. Based on the CMP platform, it could get Citroen’s 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine which is also expected to be produced locally in India. Jeep is likely to use its Ranjangaon, Pune, or Citroen’s Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu, facility in India to produce the new sub-4m SUV for exporting to other right-hand-drive markets too. The heavy localisation should help Jeep keep the new car’s prices competitively low despite being a premium offering.

As a Jeep branded model, the sub-4m SUV is also expected to offer a 4X4 drivetrain. In its small package, it could utilise a hybridised option with the petrol engine driving the front wheels and an electric motor for the rear wheels. A similar drivetrain setup can be found on the latest Renegade 4xe plug-in hybrid as well. However, the availability of a plug-in hybrid powertrain in India remains uncertain due its relatively higher retail cost.

The entry-level Jeep is also expected to be a well-equipped model with comforts like a large central touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech, auto AC with a built-in air purifier and a large sunroof. Its safety feature list would include multiple airbags, rear parking camera with active guidelines and various active safety assists such as traction control and stability control.

The Jeep subcompact SUV will likely make its global debut in 2022 ahead of starting production in the second half of the year in Europe. It is expected to be launched in India by late-2022 or early 2023, after the three-row SUV that is slated to arrive in early 2022 here. This new sub-4m SUV would be competing in the same segment as the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger but it’s perceived to be a premium offering and will also rival premium sub-4m SUVs like Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and even some compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta.

Source

Read More on : Kia Sonet on road price